Technology is gradually taking over the way we do things on daily bases, just recently the car connectivity consortium ( CCC ) announced a Digital Key specification that will become the new standard for all car manufacturers.

Apple To Replace Car Keys with the iPhone -See Photo

The Smartphone makers will collaborate with car manufacturers around the world to make this technology available using this new industry standard. This innovative new digital key will be available in the form of an app.Car owners will be able to download a digital copy of their car keys right into their iPhone, set a password and use it to lock/unlock their cars, start the engine and even park their cars. When this new technology rolls out, there will be no need to carry car keys around,your smartphone will be your new car keys.

The same way the smartphone is already replacing the wallet with mobile banking, people buy goods and make payments all with an app, same way the smartphone will replace the car keys. Specialized hardware like near-field communications chips and internal secure elements provide a high level of user protection.

A lot of you might be wondering, ‘what if I want to give my car to a friend or family member, do I have to also give them my phone?’ The answer is NO. You just have to share your digital key password/pass key with them and their smartphones will automatically be the car key. ‘What if I forget my phone in my car and lock it?’ Simple, just download the app in another smartphone, transfer your password and other information into the app and unlock it, Sounds great!

ALPS, Continental Automotive, DENSO, Gemalto, NXP and Qualcomm are core members of CCC while Apple, Audi, Samsung, LG, Volkswagen, BMW, Hyundai, Panasonic and GM are charter members. Audi is already using digital key technology in its vehicles, while Volkswagen, another charter member, said it plans to integrate the technology in the first quarter 2019 and can be used between different smartphones ( both iPhone and Android ) and different cars. This feature will be highly effective and secure because it will require authentication for it to function.

I’m very sure this technology will be loved by everyone, do you agree? Tell us what you think in the comment section.

