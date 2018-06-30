Wincott Business Journalist Fellowship At Reuters Institute, USA 2018 – Apply Here

The Reuters Institute invites application for Wincott Journalist Fellowships as part of its world renowned Journalist Fellowship Programme based at the Reuters Institute in Oxford University.

The Fellowships will appeal to business journalists who want to take a deeper look at one aspect of financial reporting.Applications will be assessed on the basis of three main criteria:

The quality of the professional achievements of the journalist related to the stage they have reached in their career

Their potential and interest in being part of an international programme, and of contributing to and making best use of the opportunity presented by the Fellowship

The quality of their detailed research proposal, which should focus on an aspect of business reporting.

Application Deadline: 29th June 2018

Eligible Countries: Africa

Type: Fellowships

Eligibility: Fellowships are aimed at mid-career business journalists resident in sub-Saharan Africa.

