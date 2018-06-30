The New Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties – Download Full Version

The New Lagos State Traffic Laws and Penalties .

Lagos Traffic Law regime is designed to protect law abiding road users.

It is also designed to ensure that those who flout any of its stipulations are made to face the consequences of their action so that they can be reformed and join the law abiding group.

However, the traffic management regime is not designed to empower officials of any agency of the State to molest, intimidate, extort or make a law breaker out of any Lagos resident/stakeholder through the demanding and giving of bribes so as to avoid unsavory situations. You can DOWNLOAD the full version of the New Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties below.



Click to DOWNLOAD the full version of the New Lagos State Traffic Laws And Penalties

