The Harvard University Radcliffe Fellowships USA 2018 – APPLY HERE

The Harvard University Radcliffe Fellowships USA 2018

June 30, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University is offering the Radcliffe Fellowships to Fellows in Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Social Sciences Field.

Radcliffe fellows receive a monthly stipend and may be eligible for financial support for housing, childcare, health insurance, and relocation expenses. Below is an overview of the financial support available to fellows for the 2019–2020 academic year.Please e-mail fellowships@radcliffe.harvard.edu for additional information.

Application Deadline:  The deadline for individual applications in the creative arts, humanities, and social sciences is September 13, 2018.

For applications in the natural sciences and mathematics, the deadline is October 4, 2018.

Eligible Countries: ALL

Type: Fellowships

Eligibility: Applications in all academic disciplines, professions, and creative arts are encouraged, and there are a few areas of special interest:

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

