The Harvard University Radcliffe Fellowships USA 2018 – APPLY HERE

The Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University is offering the Radcliffe Fellowships to Fellows in Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Social Sciences Field.

Radcliffe fellows receive a monthly stipend and may be eligible for financial support for housing, childcare, health insurance, and relocation expenses. Below is an overview of the financial support available to fellows for the 2019–2020 academic year.Please e-mail fellowships@radcliffe.harvard.edu for additional information.

Application Deadline: The deadline for individual applications in the creative arts, humanities, and social sciences is September 13, 2018.

For applications in the natural sciences and mathematics, the deadline is October 4, 2018.

Eligible Countries: ALL

Type: Fellowships

Eligibility: Applications in all academic disciplines, professions, and creative arts are encouraged, and there are a few areas of special interest:

Applications related to the broad theme of the human body, which is a one-year initiative across the programs of the Radcliffe Institute

Applications that involve the study of women, gender, and society, which is a commitment rooted in Radcliffe’s unique history

Applications that draw on the resources of the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America, which is part of the Radcliffe Institute and one of the foremost archives on women’s history

Applications for the Mellon-Schlesinger Fellowship, part of the broader Long 19th Amendment Project funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

