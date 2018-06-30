Mitsubishi Corporation Fully-Funded Scholarships 2018 – Apply Here
The Japan Educational Exchange and Services (JEES), with the support of Mitsubishi Corporation (Takehiko Kakiuchi, President, and CEO) is offering scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program in any Japanese Institution.
This scholarship program is created to provide financial aid to international students to study in Japan.
The Scholarship is intended to provide support to outstanding foreign students who are studying at Japanese universities and graduate schools at their own expense. It is hoped that this will both help alleviate the financial concerns and enhance the learning effectiveness of the recipients.
Application Deadline: 18th December 2018
Eligible Countries: International Except Japan
Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships
Number Of Awards: 50 new recipients
Value Of Scholarships:
- Undergraduate: ¥100,000/Month,
- Graduate / Doctorate: ¥150,000/Month.
Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:
- be citizens of a country other than Japan and who are paying their own expenses
- be in need of financial assistance
- be talented, well-behaved
- be in good health condition
How To Apply: The following are required during application:
- Application Form (Attachment 1): 1 form.
In principle, this form should be completed in Japanese. However, for students enrolled in courses that are conducted entirely in English, the form may be completed in English
- Applicant Photo: 1 photo
Must have been taken within the last 6 months. 4.0cm length by 3.0 width, upper body included, head uncovered. Write Applicant’s name on the reverse side and attach to the Application Form
- Letter of Recommendation from University Head (Attachment 2): 1 form
Reasons for recommendation should be written by a current professor or other similar person of authority
- A copy of the Applicant’s official academic transcript for 2016 1 form
- If transcripts are unavailable, the Applicant must attach a written explanation (format not fixed).
Award Providers: Japan Educational Exchange and Services (JEES), with the support of Mitsubishi Corporation (Takehiko Kakiuchi, President, and CEO)
