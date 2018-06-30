Mitsubishi Corporation Fully-Funded Scholarships 2018 – Apply Here

The Japan Educational Exchange and Services (JEES), with the support of Mitsubishi Corporation (Takehiko Kakiuchi, President, and CEO) is offering scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program in any Japanese Institution.

This scholarship program is created to provide financial aid to international students to study in Japan.

The Scholarship is intended to provide support to outstanding foreign students who are studying at Japanese universities and graduate schools at their own expense. It is hoped that this will both help alleviate the financial concerns and enhance the learning effectiveness of the recipients.

Application Deadline: 18th December 2018

Eligible Countries: International Except Japan

Japan

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships

Number Of Awards: 50 new recipients

Value Of Scholarships:

Undergraduate: ¥100,000/Month,

Graduate / Doctorate: ¥150,000/Month.

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

be citizens of a country other than Japan and who are paying their own expenses

be in need of financial assistance

be talented, well-behaved

be in good health condition

How To Apply: The following are required during application:

Application Form (Attachment 1): 1 form.

In principle, this form should be completed in Japanese. However, for students enrolled in courses that are conducted entirely in English, the form may be completed in English

Applicant Photo: 1 photo

Must have been taken within the last 6 months. 4.0cm length by 3.0 width, upper body included, head uncovered. Write Applicant’s name on the reverse side and attach to the Application Form

Letter of Recommendation from University Head (Attachment 2): 1 form

Reasons for recommendation should be written by a current professor or other similar person of authority

A copy of the Applicant’s official academic transcript for 2016 1 form

If transcripts are unavailable, the Applicant must attach a written explanation (format not fixed).

Visit The Official Scholarship Website For More Information

Award Providers: Japan Educational Exchange and Services (JEES), with the support of Mitsubishi Corporation (Takehiko Kakiuchi, President, and CEO)

