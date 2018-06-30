Worlds social media giant recently announced it’s Facebook is working on a new feature that will enable Facebook Group Admins earn Money from their Groups. The new Facebook group feature that will allow Group admin make money will be subscription base.

This new development is currently under testing for groups. It will allow group admins to charge between $4.99 and $29.99 (N1800 – N10,800) per month for membership. That is good news, if are one of those Facebook group administrators who offer valuable contents to it’s readers.

According to a press release by Facebook,

“for members, they’re now able to sign-up and manage their subscription through the Facebook app for iOS and Android.”

How Facebook Group Admins Can Now Start Earning Money from their Groups

While some admins are requesting for tools to help them continue to grow their community, subscription groups were created to make it easier for admins to provide these experiences with built-in tools, and to save them time so they can focus on offering members-only content.”

Facebook made it clear that whatever the test brings out will be used to help administrators offer more to their community members and continue to invest in their groups.

