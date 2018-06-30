GTBank Airtime Promo is giving N10000 FREE Airtime to Customers – Get Yours Now

Friend, are you a customer of Gtbank Nigeria? If YES then this good news is for you!!

I’m please to let you know that GTBank Airtime Promo is giving N10000 FREE Airtime to Customers.GTBank Airtime Promo is giving N10000 FREE Airtime to Customers

GTBank customers get N2000 airtime on their sim registered on their GTB Account when they Recharge #2000 airtime for their loved ones between 12 pm and 3 pm.

GtBank customers can send airtime for a maximum number of five times, and when they do this, they will receive N2000 five times making a total of #10000 airtime on their SIM.

GTBank Airtime Promo gives additional 100% bonus to the first 2000 Customers of the day.

