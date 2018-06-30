Enjoy Free Unlimited Data Plans for All Networks in Nigeria via Dent App

Few days ago Dent App joined the likes of Opera News, Zoto, TopUp Africa apps and is giving it’s users Free Unlimited Data Plans for All Networks in Nigeria and other countries.

To discover and enjoy the Dent Free Unlimited Data Plans for All Networks in Nigeria below are the steps to follow.

What is Dent App

Dent helps you top up data for friends or family and also allow you earn free data of any network. You can buy “Dents” or refer friends to earn them for free, then you can redeem your Dents as data.

Just download the app here:

Download

How Does Dent App Works

Immediately you sign up, the app gives you 175 dents which you can withdraw as data worth 1GB to any network. You can get more Dents by inviting your friends using your referral link, then convert it to more data.

Dent Free Unlimited Data Plans for All Networks in Nigeria

HOW TO GET YOUR DENT REFERRAL LINK

It’s very easy, your referral link is there in the homepage. All you need to do is click on “INVITE NOW” and you will see the unique link which you can proceed to share with your friends on social media, forums, etc to get more dents

STEP TO GET FREE DENT FREE BROWSING PLAN

Click here to Download Dent the app. Now sign-up using your Facebook profile, Google profile or your email address. Once done, you will receive free 175 Dents (1GB) on any network. Click on “Invite Now” to get your referral link and start sharing to get more dents.

How to Convert Dents to Data Plan

On the above box that ask you to “SEND DATA TO” , kindly input your number in it starting with your country zip code e.g (+234 for Nigeria).

You can make your choice according to the number of dents you have and you will receive your data at ease.

Please what are you waiting for? Act fast, download the app and start getting unlimited data to browse and download on any network of your choice.

