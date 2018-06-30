DAAD Fully-Funded Helmut-Schmidt Scholarships In Germany 2018 – Apply Now

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is offering scholarship opportunities to individuals to become partners in the political and economic co-operation with Germany.

This scholarship opportunity to provided to suitable qualified graduates with a first university degree who has interest in obtaining a Masters degree program at any German Institution.Application Deadline: The application period starts from June 1st to July 31st 2018

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

To be taken at (country): Germany

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Scholarship:

Successful applicants will receive a 6- months-German language course from April 2019 to September 2019.

DAAD pays a monthly scholarship rate of currently 750 €.

Health Insurance

Successful applicants will be exempted from tuition fees.

Travel allowances

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

be citizens of a developing country

be in the field of social sciences, political sciences, law, economics and in public administration from Africa, Latin America, South Asia and Southeast Asia, from countries in the Middle East as well as from the Ukraine.

have completed their undergraduate studies

have excellent results from previous educational programs.

Selection Criteria: The main DAAD criteria for selection are the following:

the study results so far

knowledge of English (and German)

political and social engagement

a convincing description of the subject-related and

personal motivation for the study project in Germany and the expected benefit when returning to the home country.

The latest university degree should have been obtained during the six years prior to the application for the scholarship.

Applicants cannot be considered if they have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months at the time of application.

How To Apply: The following are required during application:

DAAD application form for research grants and study scholarships (please fill in electronically and not written by hand)

Motivation letter containing a precise description of the applicant’s academic/professional and personal reasons for choosing this scholarship programme and the universities, two pages maximum

Full curriculum vitae including information about precise field of study and, if applicable, description of job experience

Copies of acquired university degrees (an explanation of the grading system has to be attached)

Copies of the transcript of records

Copy of the school leaving certificate/high school diploma which entitles holders to study at a university in their home country

Recent language certificates (German and English)

Two letters of recommendation by university professors and/or current or former employers of recent date, supplemented by signature, official letterhead, stamp (not in a sealed envelope)



Applications have to be submitted in German or English. Please indicate that you are applying for the DAAD Helmut-SchmidtProgramme (Master’s scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance).

Please submit your applications for the selected master`s courses and for the DAAD scholarship to the respective universities only (not to DAAD) {Check official page for more details}

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information

Award Provider: Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (German Academic Exchange Service)

