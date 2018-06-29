Yabatech Acquires Software For Detecting Plagiarism

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has said it had acquired a world-class security software capable of detecting any act of plagiarism in write-ups submitted by students and lecturers.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Chairman, Governing Council of the college stated this at the 11th International Science, Technology, Education, Arts, Management and Social Sciences (iSTEAMS) Conference in Lagos.Fagbemi said the software would detect the slightest act of plagiarism and copyright. According to him, with the software, the college is confident that products, are now better secured and their final works, much more reassuring. HMMM lol.

