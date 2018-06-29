US Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend As He Warms Up To Be Jailed For 20 Years

American Rapper 03 Greedo ain’t waiting 20 years to propose to his longtime girlfriend — he popped the question at his concert Monday night … right before starting a 20-year prison sentence.

Greedo gave his final performance, for now, to a packed house at L.A.’s Belasco Theater and got down on bended knee while performing his hit, “If I.”

His girlfriend, Kei Bradley, said “yes,” and the crowd had a pretty epic reaction.Travis Barker, DJ Carisma and Asian Doll were all there supporting Greedo at the event held by Mike Rebel and Praying Man Productions. The feel-good vibes almost made alot of people forget Greedo starts his prison bid in less than 48 hours.

Greedo pled guilty to possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm this year. He however plans to continue releasing music from the slammer.

