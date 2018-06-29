Universal Basic Education Board Recruitment 2018/2019 Form – Register Here

Applications are hereby invited for Universal Basic Education Board Recruitment 2018/2019 Exercise.

The Universal Basic Education Board Recruitment 2018/2019 Exercise is open for B.Sc and NCE degree holders across the states in Nigeria and applicants must specialize in any of the following basic education subjects under listed beneath:1). English Language

2). Mathematics

3). Science

4). Vocational Education

5). Arts) Nigerian and Foreign Languages

Universal Basic Education Board Recruitment 2018/2019 Requirements

Interested applicants have been mandated to follow the instruction below to apply;

1). Applicants must hold the Nigeria Certificate in Education ‘NCE, obtained not earlier than 2013 from a recognized College of Education fully accredited by NCCE

2). Candidates should not be more than 40years of Age

3). Interested candidates who are currently working and receiving salary or allowance from any organization (Public and Private) are not allow to participate in the Scheme without first formally disengaging from the organization.

4). Successful applicants must be ready to serve in any schools in rural area posted.

Position TEACHERSJob Reference No SUBEB01 Summation

Applicants with specialization in English, Mathematics, Yoruba, Computer, Basic Science, Agricultural Science, Home Economics, Art & Craft, Special Education and IRK/CRK can apply.

Employment Status PERMANENT.

How to apply for 2018/2019 Federal Teachers Recruitment Online.

Applicants who succeeded with the above listed requirement should forward their application to the following under listed address, with photocopies of their NCE Certificate, Birth Certificates, and change of name should be attached to their applications; as follows

Forward your application to the following address:

The Executive Chairman,

State Universal Basic Education Board;

in their respective LGEAs or SUBEB of your State

Application Deadline

Not Specified.

