Support Officer, Commercial Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Apply Here

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.Support Officer, Commercial Banking

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Administration / Secretarial Banking

Job Purpose

To provide proactive and value adding transactional support services to Commercial Banking clients, by increasing efficiency and cutting transaction process times.

To provide transactional back up support for Relationship Managers

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Trade Finance Support:

Form M opening LC/Bills/Non-valid for FX

Follow up on LC establishment with all relevant units

Processing of shipping documents and PAAR release

Preparation of credit tickets for release of shipping documents

General liaison with IBC on all FX related requests

Transactional Support:

Treating client’s routine requests – funds transfer, cheque book request, funds placement, account reactivation, etc.

Bank statement generation request processing.

Marking and un-marking of liens.

Ensuring KYC and BVN update of existing and new existing accounts

Monitoring of monthly repayments on running facilities for assigned portfolios and timely escalation of incidences of obligation not being met by client.

Monitoring maturing risk assets.

Resolution of client issues/problem solving

Report generation and rendition

Cheque confirmations

Loading of requests on Remedy and follow ups to ensure auctioning by the relevant unit(s).

Monitoring of collections/credit inflows into accounts of clients under management and escalation of non-receipt or reduction of inflows.

Credit Support:

Creation of Customer Profile on CAMS

Preparation of BBRS on CAMS

Preparation of credit tickets to initiate loan drawdown/disbursement

Following up on credit disbursement tickets sent to Loan Booking

Initiate loan liquidations

General:

Monitoring of segmentation/mapping/tiering of accounts in assigned portfolios.

Collections/turnover monitoring and analysis.

Monitoring and ensuring of client information completeness.

Preferred Qualification and Experience

A first degree or equivalent in any discipline. Relevant professional qualification and/or a second degree would be an added advantage.

Any banking experience would be an added advantage.

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Client experience as reflected in NPS and dipstick score for portfolio.

Profitability of the portfolio vis a vis budgeted revenue numbers.

Sustainable net balance sheet growth (as measured by CASA, LTD, quality of risk assets)

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Stanbic IBTC career website on careers.peopleclick.eu.com to apply

