Southampton Merit International Scholarships At University Of Southhampton, UK 2018 – Apply Here

June 29, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The University Of Southhampton, UK is offering the International Merit Scholarship Program for International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is committed to attracting bright, ambitious students onto our courses. Southampton International Merit Scholarships awarding up to £3000 are available to International students (non-EU) on our  Postgraduate taught (Master’s) courses.Application Deadline: 31st July 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: £2000 – £3,000

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
  • Applicants must have applied or applying to University of Southhampton
  • Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Application Process: Your eligibility will be assessed once you have applied for study at the University

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *