Southampton Merit International Scholarships At University Of Southhampton, UK 2018 – Apply Here
The University Of Southhampton, UK is offering the International Merit Scholarship Program for International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program is committed to attracting bright, ambitious students onto our courses. Southampton International Merit Scholarships awarding up to £3000 are available to International students (non-EU) on our Postgraduate taught (Master’s) courses.Application Deadline: 31st July 2018
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Postgraduate
Value Of Scholarships: £2000 – £3,000
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program
- Applicants must have applied or applying to University of Southhampton
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
Application Process: Your eligibility will be assessed once you have applied for study at the University
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
