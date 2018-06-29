Southampton Merit International Scholarships At University Of Southhampton, UK 2018 – Apply Here

The University Of Southhampton, UK is offering the International Merit Scholarship Program for International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is committed to attracting bright, ambitious students onto our courses. Southampton International Merit Scholarships awarding up to £3000 are available to International students (non-EU) on our Postgraduate taught (Master’s) courses.Application Deadline: 31st July 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: £2000 – £3,000

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Applicants must have applied or applying to University of Southhampton

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Application Process: Your eligibility will be assessed once you have applied for study at the University

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

