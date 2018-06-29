Samsung Unveils Galaxy J4, J6, A6+ Smartphones In Nigeria

Lagos – Samsung Electronics Co. Limited of Korea (“Samsung”) has launched the latest additions to its Galaxy J family, Galaxy J4 and J6, as well as the Galaxy A6+, in Nigeria.

The devices were formally unveiled in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday. According to the company, the J-series is a mid-range Smartphone series whilst the A6+ is in the high-end category.Managing director of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jingak Chung said, “the Galaxy J series smartphones blend materials with the most advanced Samsung technology. They have bright and vivid cameras, setting a new industry standard for design, craftsmanship and performance for smartphones in the mid-range category, and redefining the company’s signature Galaxy J series.”

Also, business leader, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Olumide Ojo, described the Galaxy J4, J6, and A6+ as a testament to Samsung’s leadership and innovation in the Smartphone market and its commitment to developing best-in-class products to meet the ever-changing needs of its consumers.

He said: “With the introduction of the Galaxy J4 and J6, we took the consumer feedback on our preceding Galaxy J models and made thoughtful and impactful improvements offering consumers a seamless convergence of style and performance for their everyday lifestyles. Both devices come with 32GB internal storage space; they are powered by 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android operating system – Android Oreo. With the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) feature, users can surf the internet longer whilst saving data, helping them stay connected for longer periods.”Samsung Electronics Co. Limited of Korea (“Samsung”) has launched the latest additions to its Galaxy J family, Galaxy J4 and J6, as well as the Galaxy A6+, in Nigeria.

The devices were formally unveiled in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday. According to the company, the J-series is a mid-range Smartphone series whilst the A6+ is in the high-end category.

Managing director of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jingak Chung said, “the Galaxy J series smartphones blend materials with the most advanced Samsung technology. They have bright and vivid cameras, setting a new industry standard for design, craftsmanship and performance for smartphones in the mid-range category, and redefining the company’s signature Galaxy J series.”

Also, business leader, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Olumide Ojo, described the Galaxy J4, J6, and A6+ as a testament to Samsung’s leadership and innovation in the Smartphone market and its commitment to developing best-in-class products to meet the ever-changing needs of its consumers.

He said: “With the introduction of the Galaxy J4 and J6, we took the consumer feedback on our preceding Galaxy J models and made thoughtful and impactful improvements offering consumers a seamless convergence of style and performance for their everyday lifestyles. Both devices come with 32GB internal storage space; they are powered by 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android operating system – Android Oreo. With the Ultra Data Saving (UDS) feature, users can surf the internet longer whilst saving data, helping them stay connected for longer periods.”

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)