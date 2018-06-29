Sales and Marketing Personnel at Micro Leasing Limited

Micro Leasing Limited is a micro level leasing and consumer finance company. We specialize in delivering high quality, professional and timely service to our customers.

Sales and Marketing Personnel

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentJob Description

Engages in superior customer service by making information readily available.

Persists in sales even in the face of failure.

Demonstrates products and services as deemed necessary by clients and management.

Schedules appointments and meetings as necessary.

Answers questions from clients

Finds ways to sell products in the face of a down market.

Makes product appeal to the target market.

Demonstrates superior time management skills and meets sales deadlines.

Requirements

B.Sc/HND in any field

Minimum of 2 years of experince in financial industry.

Skills and Qualifications:

Superior Verbal Communication Skills, Math Skills, Product Knowledge, Creativity, Demonstrated Experience, Courteous, Basic Computer Literacy, Microsoft Office, Target Market Analysis, Presentation Skills, Persistent, Flexible.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@microleasingltd.com copy oluchi.igbo@microleasingltd.com

