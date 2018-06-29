Sales and Marketing Personnel at Micro Leasing Limited
Micro Leasing Limited is a micro level leasing and consumer finance company. We specialize in delivering high quality, professional and timely service to our customers.
Sales and Marketing Personnel
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentJob Description
Engages in superior customer service by making information readily available.
Persists in sales even in the face of failure.
Demonstrates products and services as deemed necessary by clients and management.
Schedules appointments and meetings as necessary.
Answers questions from clients
Finds ways to sell products in the face of a down market.
Makes product appeal to the target market.
Demonstrates superior time management skills and meets sales deadlines.
Requirements
B.Sc/HND in any field
Minimum of 2 years of experince in financial industry.
Skills and Qualifications:
Superior Verbal Communication Skills, Math Skills, Product Knowledge, Creativity, Demonstrated Experience, Courteous, Basic Computer Literacy, Microsoft Office, Target Market Analysis, Presentation Skills, Persistent, Flexible.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@microleasingltd.com copy oluchi.igbo@microleasingltd.com
