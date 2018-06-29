Nigerian-German Writer, Efua Traore Named Regional Commonwealth Short Story Prize Winner

Efua Traoré has been named the regional winner for Africa of the 2018 Commonwealth Short story prize. Nigerian-German writer won with a first person narrative that sees a 13-year-old boy wrestle with the question of what it means to find True Happiness.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth.It is the only prize in the world where entries can be submitted in Bengali, Chinese, English, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan, Swahili, and Tamil.

