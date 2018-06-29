N2million Bribe From Buhari: Small Doctor Cries Out

The claims that President Muhammadu Buhari bribed Temitope Adekunle, aka Small Doctor, with N2m to throw his weight behind the president’s reelection bid has drawn the singer’s response.

Buhari had during Ramadan hosted some youths including Small Doctor, Kunle Afolayan, Tobi Bakre, Tania Omotayo and Sound Sultan and broke fast with them.Expectedly the get-together set tongues wagging with the Director of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, Deji Adeyanju, in a tweet posting “So, some youths went to Aso Rock yesterday to see Buhari and collected ‘thanks for coming’, N2m each. Very soon, they will start telling us why it is good for Buhari to continue…”

Denying Adeyanju’s bribery allegation in an interview with Punch, the 21-year-old singer said, “I am not aware that the President gave anyone N2m. I was only invited to Aso Rock during the Ramadan period, which I honoured. Have you asked Sound Sultan or Kunle Afolayan and they said Buhari gave us N2m each. Well, I don’t know if they gave anyone but I didn’t collect such money.”

