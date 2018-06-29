International Scholarships At Virginia University, USA 2018 – Apply Now

Applications are Open for the International scholarship program which is awarded to Outstanding applicants who are looking to pursue a degree program at Virginia International University (VIU).

VIU has been attracting individuals who take their VIU experiences into their own cultures, share their knowledge with future generations, and launch successful careers.Application Deadline:

Term Application Period Announcement Date Class Start Date Spring II 2018 Jan 22 – Feb 12, 2018 Feb 19, 2018 Mar 5, 2018 Summer I 2018 Mar 22 – Apr 12, 2018 Apr 19, 2018 May 3, 2018 Summer II 2018 May 17 – Jun 7, 2018 Jun 14, 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Fall 2018 Jun 25 – Jul 22, 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Aug 27, 2018

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have applied to VIU before applying for this scholarship program

Applicants be be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have excellent results

Application Process: Interested applicants must apply for admission to Virginia International University, or be currently enrolled as full-time students, before they can be eligible to apply for any scholarship.

Application steps

To apply for a scholarship, students must follow these steps:

New students: Apply for admissions at VIU Browse the scholarship opportunities Choose up to two types of scholarship Review the requirements for the scholarship application Apply online (applicant portal or student portal) Upload your documents via applicant portal or student portal.

Once the application form and all the supporting documents are received, students will receive a confirmation email.

Document Submission:

All submissions must be scanned, color copies of the original document. Samples of these documents may include transcripts, diplomas, certificates, and test scores. Photocopies are NOT considered acceptable documentation.

If any document is issued in the applicants’ native language, they must provide both the original document and a translation of the document in English. Translated documents must be notarized.

VIU has the right to request original documentation. Submission of fabricated or false documents will result in disqualification from future scholarship application.

