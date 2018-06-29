Graduate Trainee – Finance Analysts at FundQuest Financial Services Limited – Apply Now

FundQuest Financial Services Limited is a financial intermediation company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to offer financial and advisory solutions to individuals, businesses and government agencies.

FundQuest seeks to provide the much-needed leadership required in the finance houses sub-sector, and in conjunction with other operators and regulators, galvanise the sector to become a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP.Graduate Trainee – Finance Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Job Description

Applications are hereby invited from graduates with First Class and Second-Class Upper Degree in numerate disciplines into the Graduate Trainee Programme of FundQuest Financial Services Limited.

Applicants must be University graduates with ambition to develop a career as Financial Analysts (Research).

Applicants must also have completed the mandatory one-year NYSC and must not be older than 25 years old as at 1st July, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to FundQuest Financial Services Limited career website on docs.google.com to apply

