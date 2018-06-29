Chrome Browser Can Now Download News Articles for Offline Access – Google

Friends You don’t need to worry about lack of data or waste your precious data downloading news articles from Chrome browser when you are offline,because now now you can download news articles for offline access.

Recently, Google Chrome for Android has received the ability to start making content offline for you. The browser essentially downloads relevant articles automatically when connected to an umetered Wi-Fi network, based on the popularity of any particular content in your location or your browsing history.

Once downloaded, the content is available for access even if you don’t have a connection. The new offline-specific feature is available in the latest version of Chrome for Android. Early this month, Google released Chrome 67 for Android with a horizontal tab switcher. The update also brought new augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) APIs, including WebXR Device API and Generic Sensor API, to bring Web-based AR and VR experiences to mobile devices.

The new feature, which has been launched for Chrome for Android users in India and more than 100 other countries including Nigeria, Indonesia, and Brazil, offers a way to surf the Web even when you’re not connected to a constant Internet connection. “When you’re connected to free, unmetered Wi-Fi, Chrome will automatically download relevant articles, based on what content is most popular in your location,” writes Amanda Boss, Product Manager, Offline Chrome for Android, in a press statement.

If you’re signed into Chrome, the new feature will push articles that are based on your history. The downloaded content is available for access alongside all your downloaded content through the Downloads section. You can visit the section by tapping the three-dot button from the top-right segment and then selecting the Downloads option.

Back in December 2016, Chrome for Android received the feature to let users download content for viewing offline. The browser at that time added the ability to download music, videos, and full webpages. But in May 2017, Chrome received a dedicated ‘Download Page Later’ option that made it more convenient to download and view webpages for offline use. That update also brought a ‘Download Link’ option that made downloading of content easier than its original version.

Having said that, the latest feature takes Chrome to next levels by automatically downloading relevant articles on the basis of their popularity in your location or using your browsing history logs. There isn’t any workaround to enable the new experience. However, you need to have the latest Chrome version on your Android device to start receiving articles for offline read. The app is available for download via Google Play.

