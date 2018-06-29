Checkout Breathtaking Waterfalls In Nigeria

If you love nature and want to be wowed beyond your imaginations, then you need to visit some of the breathtaking, captivating and astonishing waterfalls domiciled in different parts of Nigeria. The warm and cool ambiance of these waterfalls makes it a perfect place to go for picnics, organise small parties as well as a getaway. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the wonderful waterfalls to visit.

Agbokim Waterfall

Agbokim waterfall is located in Calabar, one of Nigeria’s most popular tourist hubs. It is very close to the Nigerian-Cameroon border. The captivating and alluring serenity of the waterfall makes it a first choice among tourists from far and wide.Olumirin Waterfall

Olumirin waterfall which means another deity is located in Erin Ijesha in Osun State. The water fall is a complex of 7 different rivers cascading along each other down a rich vegetation. It is an ideal place to admire the beauty and mystery of nature.

Gurara Waterfall

Gurara falls is located in Niger State. The fall is said to be a part of the Gurara River. It is a truly captivating place filled with exotic birds and beautiful scenery.

Awhum Waterfall

The Awhum waterfall is located along the Enugu-9th Mile expressway. The waterfall is breathtaking and cascades down a large rock formation to the animal life below.

Owu Waterfall

Owu Waterfall is a fascinating waterfall that is located in Kwara State. It cascades down 330 feet of water. The water is reported to be ice-cold and a delight to bathe in.

Farin Ruwa Waterfall

Farin Ruwa also known as white water sits in the boundary between Plateau state and Nasarawa state. The water run 150m down the cliff. The nature of the rocks makes it ideal for rock climbing and beautiful background pictures.

