Nigerians Groan Under N10,000 ATM Withdrawal Limit

“This is fraud. It is a reckless regime of arbitrary charges. The banks cannot explain this, and the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN must speak and act fast.”

The above statement was the lamentation from an aggrieved Nigerian who felt that the Deposit Money Banks are collecting arbitrary charges from customers while the CBN fails to act.Some customers, who spoke angrily at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) spot at the popular Wuse Market, accused the commercial banks of introducing a new regime of money withdrawal through the ATM.

According to them, initially, a customer using the ATM could withdraw up to N40, 000 at once. And so, to withdraw N100, 000, the customer could do it with just three withdrawals. But under the new regime, a customer cannot withdraw more than N10, 000 in one withdrawal. As a result, to withdraw N100, 000, a customer would need to use the ATM about ten times. Each of the withdrawals, attract a charge of N65 after three withdrawals from another bank.

The implication is that for N100,000 after the customer withdraws the first three times of N10, 000 each, he pays N65 for every other withdrawal which will amount to N650 if he wants to withdraw N100, 000. And the charges will continue as long as he uses other banks’ ATM than his bank.

A bank customer, Simon Ejiogu, who lamented the plight of bank customers, said apart from this ATM charges, the banks have also devised other charges which they use to pilfer the monies of their customers.

“Apart from the ATM charges which we think is arbitrary, they also charge us ATM maintenance fee every month, they charge on deposit and also on current account. As if this is not enough, they also charge on text messages received and even email. How do they want the ordinary man on the street to survive all these charges? Ejiogu asked.

They stressed the point of the huge interest rates that banks charge for loans which makes it practically impossible for small and medium scale business men and women to go to banks for loan.

The aggrieved customers concluded that the banks are actually not serving Nigerians rather they are using their positions to defraud Nigerian.

The bank customers noted that the CBN has not been playing their role of supervision to the banks which they say explains why the commercial banks introduce all manner of charges which scare prospective bank customers away, especially in this era of talks about inclusive banking.

Attempts to get the CBN spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, to react to these allegations failed as he did not pick calls made to his phone. He also did not reply to messages sent to his WhatsApp and telephone number.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)