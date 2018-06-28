Job Opportunities at The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Apply Now

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries).

The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth. In order to sharply focus the objectives of the Ten Year Strategy (2013 – 2022) and ensure greater developmental impact, five major areas (High 5s), all of which will accelerate our delivery for Africa, have been identified for scaling up, namely; energy, agro-business, industrialization, integration and improving the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 8 years

Location Other

Job Field Banking

Reference: ADB/18/114

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL2

Position N°: 50092455

The Complex

The Vice Presidency for Finance (FIVP) oversees the financial management of the Bank Group

This encompasses the Bank Group’s treasury activities including borrowings from the capital markets and investment activities; controllership functions including financial reporting and loan administration; strategic resource mobilization and the strengthening of the non-statutory financial resources and instruments; the overall asset/liability management for the Bank Group.

The Hiring Department

The Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department is responsible for the strategic resource mobilization and the leveraging of the financial resources and instruments of the Bank Group

The department’s role is to increase the pool and types of funding available to the Bank Group’s Regional Member Countries, particularly for transformative projects in line with the Bank’s Ten-year strategy.

The Sovereign Division is responsible for resource mobilization initiatives and partnerships with sovereign entities. It is mandated to mobilize, allocate and monitor resources for the Bank Group’s statutory capital including the African Development Fund and ensuring compliance with the African Development Fund rules and the commitments taken upon the replenishment negotiations. It leads, coordinates and supports the implementation of Highly Indebted Poor Country and Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative(s)

The Sovereign Division coordinates the Country Policy and Institutional Assessment and is responsible for the process of allocating African Development Fund resources among beneficiary countries, and monitors their use in accordance with various African Development Fund policies and guidelines. The Division is also responsible for the required periodic reporting on the use of those Funds

The Sovereign Division also leads the partnership with sovereign entities such as bilateral aid agencies and manages most bilateral trust funds of legacy partners.

The Position

Under the Supervision of the Director, the Division Manager’s objectives revolve around the five basic managerial functions of planning, organizing, staffing, leading, and controlling – all of which stem directly from the purpose of the division summarized:

Planning: The manager is responsible for mapping out exactly how to achieve the division’s various objectives, in consultation with the Department Director.

Organizing: After a plan is in place, the manager is responsible for organizing his/her team and materials according to the agreed plan. Assigning work and granting authority are two important elements of organizing.

Staffing: After the manager discerns the division’s needs, it is his/her responsibility to seek the attention of the Director and other institutional leaders to beef up staffing via recruitment, selection, training, and the development of additional staff.

Leading: In addition to planning, organizing, and staffing to achieve the division’s objectives, the manager must also lead. Leading involves motivating, communicating, guiding, and encouraging. It requires the manager to coach, assist, and problem solve with various staff.

Controlling: After the other elements are in place, it also the manager’s responsibility to continuously check results against goals and take any corrective actions necessary to make sure that the division’s plans remain on track.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the Director for Resource Mobilization and External Finance Department, the incumbent performs the following:

Manages the team primarily responsible for the CPIA and Performance-Based (PBA) allocation process of ADF resources to eligible RMCs and plays a major role in updating and/or the development of any revisions to the ADF resource allocation procedures and operational guidelines;

Leads the team that conducts the required monitoring and periodic reporting on the compliance of the use of ADF resources in accordance to relevant policies and guidelines, and in this so doing, works closely with, inter alia, Operations / Financial Control / Financial Treasury, Financial Management, Legal and other departments;

Contributes to policy and strategy papers relevant to resource mobilization and/or negotiation process; coordinates and oversees ADF replenishment;

Supervises the preparation of progress reports for ADF Mid-Term Review and ADF replenishments;

Oversees the various relationships with the Bank Group’s legacy sovereign partners, and in so doing, oversees resource mobilization through co-financing arrangements, trust funds, special initiatives and any other innovative partnership mechanisms while also promoting the utilization of mobilized resources by user Departments;

Organizes strategic initiatives consultations and meetings with key sovereign partners including high level partnerships events such as business opportunities seminars in collaboration with other departments in the Bank Group;

Leads on the organization of regular internal and external outreach events for the benefit of staff and other stakeholders to explain the activities, of the ADF as well as various bilateral trust funds and key drivers of the allocation system; propose new policies guiding resource utilization as required;

Supervises coordination with other organizational units in the Bank Group to maintain and update the Bank’s HIPC and MDRI files and related debts and arrears;

Participates in key Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) Meetings, working groups on development finance resource mobilization as well as on other, related international meetings;

Plays a key role in the development and adaptation of Policies and Programs as applicable to the activities of the department;

Plays a key role in the development of strategic options for positioning the Bank Group in the global aid architecture, mobilizing and deploying its resources, by contributing to the planning, conceptualization, elaboration and presentation of the Bank Group key resource mobilization and negotiation documents; and

Mentors and coaches the division’s staff, as required.

Performs other duties as assigned by supervisor

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience

Hold at least a Master’s or its equivalent in Economics, Finance, Law, International Relations, Development or related field

Have a minimum of eight (8) years of extensive and progressive experience in a multilateral development financial institution or relevant development organization on issues pertaining to international development with extensive knowledge of Africa and/or other development societies; At least 3 years of this experience should have been in a supervisory capacity.

In-depth awareness of the latest trends and developments in financing for development to make effective business decisions; including a solid appreciation of the various clients’ needs and drivers to advance colleagues’ thinking around business issues.

Strong background in development banking with experience working with both bilateral donors and multilateral agencies as well as governments.

Solid understanding of the concessional windows of multilateral development banks and of their respective replenishment processes. Ability to negotiate with donors to secure funding and partnership. Knowledge of the resource allocation framework used by multilateral development banks in allocating concessional finance to eligible recipients.

Excellent understanding and solid experience in partnering with, and fundraising from/alongside sovereign donors to help deliver the Bank’s mandate. Knowledge of parallel and joint co-financing frameworks and demonstrated ability to negotiate, and follow up on, such frameworks with partners.

Demonstrated leadership in creative financial instruments to leverage concessional finance and a track record of supporting various financing structures utilizing various financial instruments.

Ability to apply information from both inside and outside the Bank Group and to work with a wide range of clients, including:

Internal ones (senior management and line managers in both FIVP and other Complexes, Operations staff both at HQ and in the Bank’s representative missions, Executive Directors and their advisors); and

External partners (governments, other MDBs, international organizations);

Experience demonstrating ability to take initiative, innovate, adapt and make smart decisions; to create, apply, and share knowledge/ expertise; to expand networks; to collaborate within teams and across boundaries

In-depth understanding of the Bank Group’s strategies and operations complemented with strong analytical and innovative capacity to problem solving related to the Performance Based Allocation, CPIA, HIPIC/MDRI dossiers;

Ability to apply sound experience and knowledge in the use of the principles of diverse disciplines, including development economics, finance, strategy and political economy to the multi-disciplinary issue of development finance;

Ability to simultaneously work on a range of assignments and projects while prioritizing complex tasks appropriately.

Strong leadership and people management skills to direct and effectively manage the Division’s processes, systems and outputs; and maintain a highly motivated, productive, customer-focussed team.

Ability to interface effectively with internal and external stakeholders and partners; and work successfully as part of the FIVP management team.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other language.

Regional Principal Counsel – Public Sector Operations, Policy And Governance Division Presidency – PGCL1

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 6 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Law / Legal

Reference: ADB/18/113

Grade: PL4

Position N°: 50093689

The Complex

The President, plans, supervises and manages the business of the Bank Group. Under the direction of the Boards of Directors, the President conducts the business of the Bank and the African Development Fund and manages operations and activities in accordance with the Agreements establishing the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund.

The President supervises several Departments and Units including Office of the President; Independent Development Evaluation Department; Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department; Compliance Review and Mediation Unit; Secretariat to the Sanctions Appeals Board; Administrative Tribunal; Office of the Auditor General; Group Risk Management Directorate; General Counsel and Legal Services Department; Communication and External Relations Department; Staff Integrity and Ethics Office and Office of the Secretary General & General Secretariat.

The Hiring Department/Division

The role of the General Counsel and Legal Services Department is to deliver legal advice and services to the statutory organs of the Bank Group (the Bank): Board of Governors, Board of Directors, Senior Management, Regional Directorate Hubs and more generally to the whole Bank. The General Counsel and Legal Services Department’s job is also to protect the interest of the Bank from legal liability and, as necessary, to ensure that the Bank Group is properly and efficiently defended in cases filed against or brought by the Bank.

The principal objective of the Public Sector Operations, Policy and Governance Division is to provide legal support, advice, and services in connection with public sector transactions and project implementation for loans and grants for the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund, and other special vehicles such as trust funds, projects and programs. In addition, the Division provides legal assistance on operations policies and governance, environmental and procurement related matters as well as all aspects of the business of the Bank Group.

The Position

The Regional Principal Counsel – Public Sector Operations, Policy and Governance Division purpose is to ensure compliance with the various policies and regulations of the Bank related to public sector operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision and guidance of the Division Manager, Public Sector Operations, Policy and Governance, the Regional Principal Counsel – Public Sector Operations, Policy and Governance Division will:

Ensure compliance of all operational activities with applicable Bank policies, rules and regulations.

Prepare and issue legal opinions on agreements, contracts and other formal arrangements for operational activities of the Bank Group and Special Funds with members and non-member countries, international organizations and governmental and non-governmental entities.

Provide legal assistance throughout the identification, preparation, appraisal, supervision and post-evaluation stages.

Assist in the design of projects and programs from inception to completion in compliance with the Bank’s policies, rules, and guidelines as well as minimize risks that may impede the achievement of desirable outcomes.

Participate in meetings and provide legal support to project teams including the structure of the project, type of financing instruments, terms of financing, implementation arrangements and compliance with the relevant Bank Group applicable policies, rules and regulations.

Draft and Negotiate financing agreements including loan agreements, grant agreements, guarantee agreements and co-financing agreements with other lenders.

Provide legal opinions on the effectiveness of financing agreements and the fulfilment of conditions precedent to disbursement including the review of documents submitted in fulfilment of loan and grant conditions.

Provide legal support and technical assistance to regional member countries and to regional and sub-regional institutions in connection with matters pertaining to the purpose, functions and activities of the Bank and to developmental issues and activities.

Provide legal support in the drafting of all operational policies, directives and instructions of the Bank Group and Special Funds.

Provide legal assistance in operations-related implementation activities of bilateral and multilateral cooperation arrangements related to public sector operations.

Draft Board resolutions pertaining to public sector projects and programs; and

Undertake such other assignments as required by the Division Manager, Public Sector Operations, Policy and Governance or the General Counsel.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold a Master’s Degree in Law, and Admission to the Bar of one of the Bank member countries; OR a Juris Doctor (JD) and admission to the Bar of one of the Bank member countries.

Have a minimum of six (6) years of relevant experience in similar jobs in a law firm, a financial institution or a multilateral organisation.

High level skills in communication and negotiation as well as the ability to build partnerships with a broad range of clients and deliver results.

Seasoned knowledge of the current trends in development finance and familiarity with development and international finance

Strong skills in preparation of legal documents including briefs and confidential legal opinions, and conducting negotiations Effective advisory skills that enable clients and help resolve their legal questions.

Ability to deal with sensitive issues in a multi-cultural environment and to build effective working relations with colleagues.

Ability to work independently in a multicultural team.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English and/or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications.

Senior Water and Sanitation Engineer – RDGN2

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Other

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Reference: ADB/18/112

Location: Tunisia

Grade: PL5

Position N°: 50000994

The Complex

The Vice-Presidency for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery (RDVP) is responsible for operational relevancy, efficiency and effectiveness of the Bank Group’s operational programs and activities.

The Vice-Presidency Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery will ensure that the Bank operates successfully across its RMCs and will oversee the full implementation of all aspects of the Bank’s Regional Directorates.

The Agriculture, Human and Social Development Complex (AHVP) leads in implementing two of the five goals, namely “Feed Africa” and “Improve the Quality of Life for Africans”. The complex comprises five departments:

Agriculture and Agro-Industry Development;

Agriculture Finance and Rural Development;

Gender, Women and Civil Society;

Water Development and Sanitation; and,

Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development.

The Hiring Department/Division

Within the Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Complex, the Bank has five (5) Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Directorates, one in each region of Africa: North, South, East, West, and Central. Each Regional Directorate is headed by a Director General and is staffed with the relevant sectoral functions and administrative capabilities for rapid delivery of services to client countries.

The Regional Directorates provide overall strategic direction to country offices within the regions and are responsible for the Bank’s operations, business development, project management and overall effective delivery of the Bank’s High 5s”. The position is under the Regional Development and Business Delivery Office, North Africa (RDGN) and located in the Regional office Tunis, Tunisia.

The mission of the Agriculture, Human and Social Development Division is to contribute to the Bank’s efforts to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development in Regional Member Countries. It does so by (1) contributing to development of country and regional strategies and building sector knowledge and (2) focusing on project/programme origination and delivery for approval of operations defined under the High 5 priorities.

The Water Development and Sanitation Department (AHWS) is responsible for the coordination of the Bank’s water development and sanitation-related activities to enhance synergies and contribute to achievement of all High 5s.

Through its two Divisions: AHWS.1 for water coordination and partnerships, and AHWS2 for water security and sanitation, and the African Water Facility (AWF), the Department supports regional hubs in the development and promotion of new knowledge, capacity, approaches and tools for green and inclusive water resources development and management, and for improved sanitation.

In so doing, the Department leads the scaling-up of the Bank’s contribution to Africa’s efforts to attain water security and sanitation for sustainable socio-economic transformation.

The Position

The position of the Senior Water and Sanitation Engineer, has the following work objectives:

Contribute to attainment of national/regional water and sanitation agenda and related objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including attaining water and sanitation for all and ensuring water quality standards towards improved quality of life for the people;

Liaising with national-level stakeholders, and maintaining close collaboration with regional hubs and other water-related complexes in the Bank, the position contributes to pertinent knowledge management and technical guidance on sustainable and affordable water supply and sanitation technologies and approaches;

Provide assistance to RMCs in understanding and applying Bank Group’s operational procedures relating to loan administration, and procurement of goods and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the managers for RDGN2, the Regional Office and AHWS2, the incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Programming of Sector Priorities with Reference to Infrastructure:

Provide technical advice/assistance to RMCs for the development of their water and sanitation sector (WSS):

Assist RMCs in identifying institutional capacity building and reform requirements, human resources development needs;

Assist RMCs in policy development and review and provide guidance in sectoral development planning;

Promote stakeholder participation in sectoral activities: local authorities, private sector, communities and community based organizations (CBOs), and NGOs.

Contribute to the formulation of the Bank Group Water and Sanitation Sector policy and provide technical advice/guidance in implementation and monitoring compliance of the policy.

Identification, Preparation and Appraisal of Water and Sanitation Projects / Programs

Prepare water supply and sanitation projects/programs:

Review relevant documents on the WSS sector in RMCs;

Lead/participate in field identification missions to RMCs, discuss needs, policies and strategies with relevant officials of RMCs;

Assist RMCs to prepare water supply and sanitation projects/programs;

Prepare and update project/programme briefs and project /programme matrices

Ensure project compliance with Bank Group acceptance criteria:

Check to ensure that projects conform with RMCs policies, priorities and development plans as well as with Bank Group policies and priorities;

Ensure that projects/programs are conceptually, technically and environmentally sound; prepare cost estimates;

Suggest possible financing arrangements;

Determine capacity of RMC to operate and maintain the completed project and propose solutions.

Ensure inclusion of proposed studies and projects in the pipeline of projects and Lending Program.

Contribute to preparing studies and projects for Bank Group financing:

Lead or support missions to prepare Terms of Reference (TOR) of studies;

Provide guidance to relevant RMC officials for the preparation of TOR of the studies;

Propose implementation and project financing, and collaborate in arranging co-financing of projects to leverage resources when necessary;

Prepare mission reports and aide memoires.

Appraise projects and process for Bank Group financing:

Lead/participate in multidisciplinary appraisal missions to RMCs to carry out technical, financial, economic, institutional, social and environmental appraisal of proposed projects;

Prepare Back to Office Reports and Appraisal Reports;

Lead/participate in joint field missions with co-financiers for co-financed projects.

Loan Processing, Project/Programme Implementation and Supervision:

Process projects for Bank Group financing:

Process TORs of studies and Appraisal Reports of projects/programs with President’s Memoranda through Internal, Inter-Departmental Working Groups and Loans Committees to the Board of Directors for loan/grant approval;

Organize and participate in loan negotiations and arrange loan signature;

Collaborate with the Legal Department in preparation of loan agreements;

Monitor the process of loan effectiveness and ensure the RMCs meet the conditions for loan effectiveness;

Collaborate with other Divisions and Departments in the administration of Bank Group loans.

Monitor implementation of studies/projects through desk reviews and field missions:

Ensure studies and projects are implemented in accordance with TORs and contracts, and within time and budgetary allocations;

Review progress reports and all other reports related to the project including inception reports, final reports, detailed designs, etc.;

Conduct regular field supervision and follow-up missions to RMCs to review progress in the field and resolve implementation problems;

Ensure compliance with general and specific conditions of loans and grants.

Monitor compliance of RMCs to Bank Group procurement procedures:

Review bidding documents to ensure that they are in accordance with Bank Group rules of procurement of goods and works, and rules of procurement of consultancy services;

Review and analyze bid evaluation reports to ensure that RMCs procure works and services in accordance with the agreed procedures with the Bank Group;

Review RMC requests for special procurement methods Bank’s procurement units;

Monitor RMCs to ensure that the necessary bonds and guarantees are received from contractors and those contracts are in accordance with the requirements.

Carry out Project Completion Report (PCR) preparation:

Ensure RMC preparation of PCR in close collaboration with the Borrower;

Lead/participate in missions to RMCs to ascertain project completion and its being operational;

Carry out technical, financial, institutional, social and environmental evaluation of the completed projects.

Identify and coordinate the needs for co-financing water projects/programs and initiate proposals for funding by:

Operationalizing an integrated approach to water sector investment;

Monitoring and reviewing water sector aid programs of other donor agencies in specific regional member country and determining financing gaps;

Representing the Bank/Department at national and international water related meetings.

Perform other related administrative or technical duties by:

Drafting responses for the Manager’s or Director General’s signature on water related issues;

Attending Working Groups, Loans Committee, Loan Negotiations and Board meetings;

Providing support to the manager in coaching staff in the division in areas related to project development, supervision, and oversight including responding to government and project implementation entities requests for non-objection and other approvals.

Liaise with other multilateral and bilateral institutions (such as: World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF and regional institutions – AU, EAC, etc.) in the context of the Bank’s operations, and represent the Bank in Sector Donor Group meetings in the country.

Represent the Bank at seminars and conferences related to water and social sector activities.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

At least a Master’s or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering, Water Supply, Sanitary Engineering, or related discipline.

Minimum 5 years of relevant professional working experience is required;

Professional experience in international development institutions is added advantage;

Knowledge of the water and sanitation sector in the country will also be an added advantage;

Familiarity with the work of other multilateral and bilateral development finance institutions is a plus;

Innovation and creativity – Initiates and implements creative performance improvements, and sustains forward momentum;

Communication- Communicates with clarity and persuasively to get things done; keeps colleagues regularly informed about relevant topics and updates;

Problem solving – Applies knowledge of past situations/trends as appropriate; generates and tests multiple hypotheses or explanations for a given situation;

Client orientation – Identifies client needs and business trends and proactively consults with them to deliver integrated, customized solutions;

Team working and relationships – Collaborates with colleagues to drive goal achievement; and uses a network across functions to deliver results;

Operational effectiveness – Takes initiative to improve practices and products to maximize efficiency and effectiveness; Delivers quality initiatives in order to enhance team’s performance;

A very good understanding of water supply issues, trends and opportunities in Africa;

Recognized ability to identify and articulate policy and technological issues and to provide sound advice;

Demonstrated ability to think strategically, and to prepare, analyze, review and disseminate knowledge products with easy uptake and that add value to the sector;

Excellent spoken and written English with a working knowledge of French.

Competence in the use of Bank standard software (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint);

Knowledge of SAP.

Transport Engineer – RDGW4

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Other

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Reference: ADB/18/110

Location: Mali

Grade: LP5

Position N°: 50064075

The Complex

The Bank has been reorganized and is in the process of establishing the Regional Development, Integration and Service Delivery Complex, whose main objective is to build regional capacity and devolve responsibility for the operations to the regions for the benefit of the clients.

Five Regional Development, Integration and Service Delivery Platforms have been created, each led by a Director General. These are: Southern Africa, North Africa, West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa.

The Hiring Department

The Bank’s various field offices fall under one of five (5) regional development, integration and service delivery platforms. The platform oversees a cluster of field and liaison offices, as well as countries where the Bank does not have offices.

The Deputy Director General reports to the Director General on the activities of the region to which they are assigned. Each platform will host relevant operations, project implementation and business development functions and administrative capacity in a shared service for rapid deployment in different countries, to contribute to the Bank’s effectiveness in the field.

The African Development Bank’s country offices were created to strengthen the strategic dialogue between the Bank, governments and other stakeholders, to improve project portfolio performance and to coordinate aid with other development partners in Africa.

The Position

Under the supervision of the Country Office Manager, the incumbent will be in charge of all project management and loan administration activities related to transport infrastructure and urban development of the Bank Group’s portfolio in Mali as defined in the country office functions and responsibilities, including the coordination of related programs with the Government, civil society and local bodies, the private sector and development partners.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will, in particular:

Contribute to the preparation and evaluation of strategies and policies for the development of infrastructure sectors (transport, urban infrastructure, etc.);

Participate in the preparation of terms of reference and follow-up of studies relevant to the infrastructure sectors, contribute to the review of study reports and propose to the Bank actions to be taken;

Participate in missions relating to the identification, preparation and evaluation of studies, infrastructure projects / programmes, urban development and reform support programmes in these sectors in support of the Bank’s strategy and contribute to the writing and reviewing of reports;

Support heads of the executing agencies with advice and expertise on the issues, constraints and priorities of the aforementioned sectors, technical aspects of the projects and Bank rules and procedures, particularly with regard to the acquisition of property, works and services and disbursement procedures;

Apporter son expertise lors de l’examen des rapports d’évaluation des offres et mener l’évaluation des propositions techniques et financières pour les contrats liés à l’exécution des projets;

Follow up on recommendations made in the supervision, mid-term review, portfolio review and audit reports, with due attention to project monitoring / evaluation;

Contribute to strengthening coordination and dialogue with other donors on activities related to infrastructure projects / programs;

Represent the Bank in national conferences, seminars and workshops and participate in meetings and conferences dealing with issues related to the infrastructure sector;

Participate in meetings and conferences related to donor coordination, sector approaches, which will guide the Country Office Manager, Sector Division and Management on strategic issues in the infrastructure and urban development sector;

Contribute, with the structure in charge of monitoring public investments (DPSSI) in relation with the planning structures of the technical departments, to monitor and evaluate the impact of the projects on Mali’s economic and social development;

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least Master’s degree or its equivalent in Civil Engineering or Public Works;

Have a minimum of at least five (5) years of relevant work experience preferably in a development finance institution, a project executing agency, or a state agency responsible for implementing projects financed by international donors;

Capable of working under pressure and setting priorities within a dynamic framework of an international and multicultural environment. Ability to work and cooperate with people of diverse backgrounds;

Experience in supporting the private sector will be an additional asset;

Sound mastery of strategies aimed at achieving transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty; Good knowledge of key issues related to aid effectiveness, in particular, the harmonization of donor practices and their alignment with borrower systems;

Knowledge of COSTAB, HDM.4 and mastery of SAP will be an asset;

Capable of communicating effectively both in writing and orally in English or French, with a working knowledge of the other language.

Competence in the use of Bank standard software (Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint). Knowledge of SAP or other ERP systems would be an asset.

Senior Treasury Information Systems Officer – FITR0

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Other

Job Field ICT / Computer

Reference: ADB/18/111

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL5

Position N°: 50066476

The Complex

The Vice Presidency for Finance oversees the financial management of the Bank Group

This encompasses the Bank Group’s treasury activities including borrowings from the capital markets and investment activities; controllership functions including financial reporting and loan administration; strategic resource mobilization and the strengthening of the non-statutory financial resources and instruments; the overall asset/liability management for the Bank Group.

The Hiring Department/Division

The Treasury department is responsible for raising funds from capital markets, managing and investing the Bank Group’s liquidity and shareholders’ funds, processing and settlement of all financial transactions and managing the institution’s banking relationships.

The Position

Under the supervision of the Director, the Senior Treasury Information Systems Officer has the responsibility to:

Coordinate Treasury IT projects by identifying users’ requirements and implementing technical solutions. Assist in design and/or coordinate all IT activities. Support teams to implement new projects, systems upgrade and integration interfaces to streamline treasury operations and minimize operational risks.

Provide support to Treasury IT budget by preparing, implementing and reporting on administrative and capital budget.

Prepare reports on all IT related activities on a weekly , monthly or quarterly basis and keep an appropriate dashboard

Duties and Responsibilities

The Senior Treasury Information Systems Officer will have the following specific deliverables:

Coordinate Treasury IT projects:

Identify business requirements by engaging with the users and initiate new projects.

Propose strategic directions by conducting researches and recommend appropriate IT infrastructures, products, tools and services that meet the business requirements and comply with financial market regulations and technology state-of-the-art and trends to support near and long term objectives.

Propose the design of technical infrastructure architecture solutions and support teams to design, develop and implement new systems and off-the-shelf packages.

Provide support to teams to migrate/upgrade systems and interfaces integrations to streamline treasury operations and minimize operational risks.

Coordinate the IT procurement to acquire the packages and consultant services by elaborating terms of reference, expressions of Interest, RFP and coordinating the bid evaluations, contracts negotiations and systems/services delivery.

Coordinate IT training by identifying the training requirements with users and engaging negotiations with providers to plan and organize training sessions.

Establish relationships with third parties by engaging discussions and surveys with software vendors, IT professional associations and other multilateral development banks and investment banks to ensure benchmarking with the latest treasury technologies and cost efficiency.

Maintain Treasury IT portfolio by monitoring the status and challenges of existing systems, on-going projects and future/prospective projects, and, hold presentations to management.

Maintain and Support of Treasury Systems:

Coordinate teams for the installations and daily administration/assistance of Treasury packages such as Bloomberg, Reuters, Tradeweb, Euclid, Swift, Summit, GTMATCH, JP Morgan Morcom, CitiDirect, etc.

Develop awareness capacity on the financial market regulations evolvement and related technology state-of-the-art and manage the acquisition of or migrations to new versions of Treasury systems to ensure full compliance. This includes and not limits to: electronic trading platforms (such as Bloomberg, FX Trading Platform, Tradeweb, etc), payment and settlements systems such as Swift and Euroclear Euclid, EasyWay, Triweb, Taxgenic, etc) and reconciliation packages such as GTMATCH, etc.

Propose changes to improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of Treasury operations by monitoring the state-of-the-art technology and financial market regulations.

Facilitate audit sessions, provide responses and implement solutions to audit recommendations.

Coordinate the Treasury web site content management and provide assistance to the web coordinators.

Coordinate for Treasury the business continuity plan (BCP) and systems

Ensure the resiliency of treasury systems by proposing backup solutions or validating solutions proposed by IT department to prevent prolonged interruption in case a system becomes unavailable.

Provide Support to the Treasury IT budget:

Identify the treasury IT requirements by engaging discussions with the users and IT service providers. Prepare investment and administrative IT budget and participate in the arbitration process for approval.

Provide technical support to Treasury management team for decision making regarding IT budget.

Coordinate the implementation by monitoring the execution, control and readjustment of IT budget.

Undertake end-year budget carry over and reporting.

Prepare Reports:

Weekly, monthly and global reports on IT projects and all IT activities relating to Treasury department

Write project feasibility studies, project management documents, implementation status reports, project closure reports and presentations to management and project teams.

Terms of reference, request for proposal, bids evaluation reports and negotiations reports for acquisition of packages and the recruitment of technical consultants

Technical documentations, Budget implementation reports, Responses to Audit reports, etc.

Portfolio management reports, Report on users trainings, Minutes of technical meetings.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience

Hold at least a Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or in a related discipline.

Have a minimum of five (5) years of Treasury IT specialist professional experience in a similar position particularly in applications development and support of trading room specific packages. Preferably, practical experience of IT management in multilateral development institutions, banking, treasury management, or comparable professional practice

Having private sector experience will be an added advantage.

Additional graduate degree in Finance or business administration.

Excellent skills in project management and IT services delivery management

Good understanding of financial market, investment and treasury operations management front to back.

Good understanding of trading rooms and treasury operations and supporting IT technologies.

Good knowledge of inter-actions between different systems used in the Bank and the treasury specific packages.

Good knowledge of tools (Visual Studio, PL/SQL, JAVA, C++, .Net, PHP, etc.) and Relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as ORACLE and SQLSERVER.

Knowledge of environment of the packages providing financial market data and treasury operations management.

Capacity to work independently without direct supervision or assistance from software providers is a must.

Ability to conduct new development projects, systems integration and build financial models using real time market data.

Good sense of pro-activity to elaborate disaster recovery and backup solutions to ensure the business continuity of the treasury service.

Competence in the use of Bank standards software (Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint).

Ability to communicate and write effectively in French or English, preferably with a working knowledge of the other language.

