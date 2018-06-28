Job Opportunities at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Apply Here

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.

ContentsOpen Jobs

Client Service Officer -Artillery

Head, IT Audit

Relationship Manager, Private Banking

Client Service Officer -Artillery

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years max

Location Rivers

Job Field Banking Customer Care Customer Care

Job ID: 33168

Job Sector: Banking

Job Purpose

To render frontline service support

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Control chequebooks:

Attend to telephonic queries regarding cheque books.

Control Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards:

Receive and handle ATM cards according to laid-down policies and procedures.

Ensure the ATM cards are locked away overnight.

Dispatch and receive ATM cards to/from away branches.

File ATM cards in received-date order.

Handle retained ATM cards according to laid-down procedures.

Perform daily balancing of ATM cards in conjunction with the Asset Custodian

Attend to all telephonic enquiries regarding ATM cards.

Statements:

Issue off-cycle statements at customer’s instance and take charges as appropriate

Keep records of all source instructions from customers

Reactive selling:

Identify cross-selling and migration opportunities and sell products/services reactively.

Participate in tactical sales/marketing activities as required.

SIPML Management:

Attend to all pension enquiries

Processing of client withdrawal application.

Processing of client change of account information and signature

Processing of NSITF transfer.

Processing of deceased person benefit withdrawal.

Print statement of account and registration certificate for the client

Cross sale.

Render daily report on applicable platform.

SIAML Management:

Attend to all Asset management enquiries

Processing of client subscription.

Processing of client redemption

Processing of client change of account information.

Processing of deceased person redemption

Print statement of account and registration certificate for the client

Dispatch all document to appropriate unit after execution

Cross sale

Preferred Qualification and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in any related field

0-2years banking experience, preferably interfacing with customers.

Strong relationship management background.

Experienced in upholding the highest levels of service.

Experience in completing credit applications successfully.

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Relevant business/financial qualification

Interpret financial statements; assess sources of income and basic customer affordability calculations (debt to income ratio, loan to value ratio, instalment to income ratio, etc).

Demonstrate high levels of computer literacy – able to capture/update customer database, successfully complete product/lending applications, ensure credit maintenance, etc.

go to method of application »

Head, IT Audit

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Job ID: 32771

Location: Lagos Island

Job Sector: Banking

Job Purpose

Provide assurance to Audit Committee that processes and systems are working effectively and efficiently, and in conformity to policies, standards and best practices.

To effectively and efficiently carry out planned audit assignments approved by the Head of Internal Audit

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Contribute to the development of Audit functional and service strategy

Develop IT service approach and continuously align to industry best practice, GIA Strategy and relevant Audit Portfolio Business unit strategy.

Ensure a balance of optimal risk coverage and effortless and efficient service delivery through partnership and reliance on work performed by management, group risk, external auditors, and regulators.

Participate in implementation of IT projects.

Review and ensure that ICT security is adequate, effective and efficient in all areas viz a viz: Authorization and repudiation controls, Physical access controls, Logical access controls, Environmental controls, Administrative Controls, Communication and network controls.

Review applications/ systems to ensure functionality, availability and processing controls like segregation of duties.

Assist in the implementation of information system projects and ensure that the relevant controls are in place from on set.

Review of Income Assurance using Audit Command Language (ACL) to guard against income leakages through unauthorized income and expense interest rates etc.:

Generation of reports for investigation using ACL.

Investigate IT related problems/ issues.

Ad hoc as assigned by Head of Department

Provide the third line assurance services:

Contribute to development of the GIA Annual Audit Plan applying a risk based approach.

Perform regular risks assessment to maintain the relevance of the annual plan, assessing both internal and external risk factors.

Deliver on all planned/agreed/allocated audits/advisory/proactive assurance on change the bank assignments (as per annual plan or added to plan as per management request) in the allocated audit portfolio.

Deliver allocated components of the audit/advisory/proactive assurance assignment and report on these according to the GIA methodology and GIA quality standards.

Implement and contribute to continuous enhancement of quality control standards and toolkits for audit assignments.

Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the internal audit framework components:

Contribute to the continuous enhancement of the internal audit framework components (Methodology, Approach, Templates, and Tools)

Develop and continuously enhance the service delivery framework components under the custody of the allocated audit service area.

Ensure that the knowledge database is kept up to date with key portfolio information.

Stay abreast with best practices, industry regulations, risks, audit techniques and tools through research, association with profession bodies, etc.

Internal & External Relationship

Group Operational Risk, Group Internal Control, Group Compliance, IT Security – Head Operational Risk, Consultant Operational Risk, Head Internal Control, Internal Control Officers, Group Compliance, IT Security

Provide Audit Services

PBB, CIB, CF – Business Unit Executives and Senior Management

Provide Audit Services

Group External Auditors

Influence their scope of work, provide and receive services from them

Preferred Qualification and Experience

Honours Degree

Professional Certification – CISA, CIMA/ACCA, ACA, ACIB, CISM, ETC

Computer Science/IT Related degrees ,Accounting, Business Management , and Banking & Finance

Job Function: Independent Assurance – Internal Audit

Minimum of 10 years’ experience part of which must have been in the Internal Audit department.

Job Function: Information Technology – IT Audit

5-7 Years Experience in Practical working knowledge of business processes and controls as well as business applications that support them.

Job Function: Finance – Financial/Statutory Accounting

1-2 Years Experience in understanding accounting transaction posting rules and general acceptable financial reporting standards

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Execute Audit Delivery:

Analytical, numeric and negotiating skills. Simple and Complex Data Analysis employing Computer Assisted Audit Tools.The ability to plan, execute, report on an audit or advisory review assignment following the Group Internal Audit methodology in order to meet the audit objectives and give assurance to management on the Bank’s risk and control environment

Maintain IA Professional Practices:

Knowledge of Internal Audit International Professional Practices and apply them to improve the audit methodology, and as a quality standard for audit engagement deliverables to ensure continuous improvement of the audit function.

Promote Good Governance, Risk and Control:

The ability to assess governance and control frameworks against the appropriate risk appetite and enhance the risk management culture in line with the organisational objectives.

Effective Business Communication:

The ability to communicate information and ideas in a clear and concise manner appropriate for the audience in order to explain, persuade, convince and influence others to achieve the desired outcomes.

Champion Improvement and Manage Change:

The ability to initiate and manage change, continuous improvement and innovation and encourage others to do that same, while assessing risks and barriers for change and adapting audit activities.

go to method of application »

Relationship Manager, Private Banking

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development Banking Customer Care

Job ID: 27145

Location: Lagos Mainland

Job Sector: Banking

Job Purpose

To develop and maintain a portfolio of important revenue generating client relationships within the defined affluent market segment.

As the primary point of contact for affluent clients, PBRMs sell, deliver and provide on-going service for a broad range of fee income and retail banking and investment products and services appropriate to affluent client.

Sales – 4 NTB accounts/week/RM, which translates to 16 NTB accounts per month and 192 per year.

Accountable for developing and implementing an integrated customer marketing plan, which addresses wealth creation, wealth preservation, wealth enhancement and lifestyle enhancement ; this is achieved through an in-depth analysis of the clients balance sheet so as to identify opportunities and match these opportunities to products/ solutions provided by the group.

Monitor the delivery of different groups (Wealth, Lending, and Transactional) as well as other specialist product and service providers against customer plan.

Grow portfolio profitability through the utilisation of available multi-channel delivery strategies, such as actively managing customer migration onto electronic banking channels.

Manage customer migration between segments, sub–segments and the Private Banking business.

Proactively and timeously identifies potential problem accounts and formulates appropriate risk mitigating strategies.

Understands clients risk profile and maximises the ‘risk vs. reward’ balance for individual clients by optimising product mix.

Provides personalised services to clients.Cross selling products to existing business customers and prospects and makes referrals to branches and other lines of business as appropriate.

Comply with rules, regulations, and legislation governing the financial services industry.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Achievement of relationship manager sales budget

Growth / Volume – Customer acquisition and retention

Client profitability and Risk Management.

Cross-sell existing bank and group financial product and services to obtain greater share of wallet.

Execution of customer plan.

Resuscitate, retain and increase revenues from dormant, current and new private banking relationships.

Manage and own relationships with up to 200 clients in portfolio.

Job is largely a sales and marketing role with much time spent out marketing with a fair amount of travel for presentations and marketing of banks product and services.

Maintain close contacts with clients in the portfolio to establish an intimate knowledge of client’s needs.

Build incredible internal network within the group, to ensure the synergies and teamwork needed to maximise sales opportunities and optimise service delivery.

Develop strong partnership with Transactional bankers and rest of suite team to ensure excellent and seamless service.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience

A First degree or equivalent in any discipline and relevant professional certification in Banking, Business and Finance such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

A Master’s degree in Business/Finance or its equivalent would be an advantage.

Minimum of 7 years relevant banking experience, preferably in a customer facing role and strong relationship management.

A 1st degree is essential and a 2nd degree or a professional qualification in a related area will provide a sound foundation upon which job experience can be built.

Must demonstrate hands-on experience in investment banking and Portfolio/Investment Management

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Technical competencies:

Customer Relationship Management

Sales Planning

Cross-selling Skills

Business Development

Portfolio/Investment Management

Retirement and Estate Planning

Negotiation Skills

Networking

Business and Financial Advisory

Knowledge of Asset Management Products

Customer Needs Identification

Credit Analysis

E-Channel Management

Influencing Skills

Probing Skills

Poise

Interpersonal Skills

Emotional Intelligence.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)