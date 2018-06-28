Ericsson Nigeria Job Vacancy : Customer Unit Security Manager
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks.
Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Unit Security Manager
Job Summary
- We are now looking for a Security Manager to improve market and employee trust in Ericsson’s security brand by recognizing emerging trends, risk, business needs and transforming into Security Strategy and solutions.
- Drive and lead security strategy and execution. Provide leadership and vision to the security organization.
- Challenge how things are done in order to create trust, business value and get results. Inspire the security organization to create business enabling solutions, methods and tools to support Ericsson’s business operations.
- Provide leadership and courage in stressful situations such as crisis and or difficult investigations.
Responsibilities
- Align security strategy
- Execute security strategy
- Drive one and right security culture
- Develop security organization
- Drive effective security governance
- Manage security risk
Key Qualifications
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in a related field is required.
- Min years of experience 5 Years in a similar role
- Domain experience: Process management, experience in High-Risk country management, executive security and travel security
- Knowledge of ISO/IEC 27001, Privacy, Risk Management, Information-, Personnel-, Physical Security, Business Continuity and Crisis Management
- Knowledge of Ericsson Security
- Information Security Knowledge
- Ericsson Privacy Knowledge
- Business Understanding
- Change and Improvement Management Skills
- Risk Management Skills.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
