Ericsson Nigeria Job Vacancy : Customer Unit Security Manager

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks.

Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Customer Unit Security Manager

Req ID: 244647

Job Segment: Consulting, Risk Management, Manager, Information Security, Security, Technology, Finance, Management

Job Summary

We are now looking for a Security Manager to improve market and employee trust in Ericsson’s security brand by recognizing emerging trends, risk, business needs and transforming into Security Strategy and solutions.

Drive and lead security strategy and execution. Provide leadership and vision to the security organization.

Challenge how things are done in order to create trust, business value and get results. Inspire the security organization to create business enabling solutions, methods and tools to support Ericsson’s business operations.

Provide leadership and courage in stressful situations such as crisis and or difficult investigations.

Responsibilities

Align security strategy

Execute security strategy

Drive one and right security culture

Develop security organization

Drive effective security governance

Manage security risk

Key Qualifications

Education: Bachelor’s degree in a related field is required.

Min years of experience 5 Years in a similar role

Domain experience: Process management, experience in High-Risk country management, executive security and travel security

Knowledge of ISO/IEC 27001, Privacy, Risk Management, Information-, Personnel-, Physical Security, Business Continuity and Crisis Management

Knowledge of Ericsson Security

Information Security Knowledge

Ericsson Privacy Knowledge

Business Understanding

Change and Improvement Management Skills

Risk Management Skills.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)