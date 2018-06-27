Rhodes Scholarships for Postgraduate Study at the University of Oxford 2018/19 – Apply Now

Applications are now open for the Rhodes Scholarships. Over 100 fully funded postgraduate awards to study at University of Oxford are available. They are looking for students of outstanding intellect, character & commitment to service. Could it be you?

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and the most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, which aims to nurture public-spirited leaders for the world’s future. The Scholarship aims to nurture public-spirited leaders for the world’s future. They offer scholarships in over 22 designated Rhodes constituencies, as well as the Global Rhodes Scholarships.

The Rhodes Scholarship is a world-famous scholarship that opens up opportunities for Scholars before, after and during their time in Oxford. They offer a scholarship with a difference; not only covering the cost of at least two years study in Oxford (fees and a living stipend), but also providing character, service and leadership development programmes, a life-long fellowship with constant networking opportunities with Senior Scholars and, beyond that, a warm and inviting community within which most of our Scholars develop enduring friendships. In short, the Scholarship is a life-changing opportunity for exceptional young people with the potential to make a difference for good in the world.

Scholarship Benefits

A Rhodes Scholarship covers:

All University and College fees;

The University application fee;

Aliving stipend (£14,276 per annum 2016-17);

One economy class airfare to Oxford at the start of the scholarship and one economy flight back to the student’s home country at the conclusion of the scholarship.

Eligibility

The Global Scholarships will be available to candidates from any country that is not an existing Rhodes jurisdiction.

If you are a young person of outstanding intellect, character, leadership, and commitment to service, you could be a candidate for the Rhodes Scholarship

You must have reached your 18th birthday and not have passed your 24th birthday on 1 October in the year of application.

Rhodes Scholars must have completed a Bachelor’s degree before coming up to Oxford, to a sufficiently high standard to meet both the Rhodes and the Oxford criteria.

Selection Criteria

Though expressed in the old-fashioned language of the founding documents, the selection criteria governing selection across all Rhodes constituencies remain as relevant today as they were over 100 years ago:

literary and scholastic attainments (academic excellence)

energy to use one’s talents to the full (as demonstrated by mastery in areas such as sports, music, debate, dance,

theatre, and artistic pursuits, particularly where teamwork is involved)

truth, courage, devotion to duty, sympathy for and protection of the weak, kindliness, unselfishness and fellowship

moral force of character and instincts to lead, and to take an interest in one’s fellow beings.

These are the essential qualities which Selection Committees are looking for, though their embodiment will be diverse and unique to each individual.

List of Rhodes Scholarship Countries and Timeline

Below is a list of Rhodes constituencies. Please note that in addition to the “jurisdictional scholarships” listed below, we now offer Global Scholarships – see the note at the bottom of this page for more information.

Application

Find out if you meet the criteria to become a Rhodes Scholar and start your application. They offer scholarships in over 22 designated Rhodes constituencies, as well as the Global Rhodes Scholarships.

Visit the ‘Which Scholarship‘ page to read the detailed Information for Candidates specific to the country/region to which you are applying.

Check the opening and closing dates of the application for your country/region.

Then start your application now by selecting your country below.

For queries about the Global Scholarships please email info.global@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk For all other queries please email scholarship.queries@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk

IMPORTANT NOTE: You may submit only one Rhodes Scholarship application in an application round. Any candidate submitting more than one application per year will be disqualified from all submitted applications.

Deadline: Varies

Click here to apply.

For more information, visit Rhodes Scholarships.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)