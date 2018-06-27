PayPal stock Gains after Morgan Stanley Defends bullish Rating

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc.

pypl +0.16% are up 0.5% in Tuesday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette reiterated his bullish rating and $89 price target, writing that recent meetings with management “made clear that the company is working a specific engagement, partnership, acquisition and capital return process.” Faucette said the company’s $400 million Hyperwallet acquisition, announced last week, seems intended to protect one of the company’s core business areas: enabling marketplaces to pay into PayPal accounts. He was also intrigued that a PayPal executive mentioned that a “disproportionate” amount of stored value in PayPal accounts goes toward buying Amazon.com Inc. amzn +1.68%

gift cards. “We don’t think that has any impact on any future PayPal/Amazon relationship, but we do think it speaks to how people are viewing and using PayPal as their on-line wallet in as many circumstances as possible,” Faucette wrote. PayPal shares are up 54% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 spx +0.22% has gained 12% — Source : marketwatch.com

