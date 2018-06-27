Job Vacancies at The Nigerian Stock Exchange – Apply Now
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.
Functional Business AnalystJob Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Division: Shared Services Division
Department: Technology Services Department
Report to: Team Lead, IT Project Management & Delivery
Grade: Executive Assistant – Officer
Estimated Date of Resumption: Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Job Summary
The Nigerian Stock Exchange services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.
The post holder will also be expected to provide the link between the end-user and business team and any third party regarding requirements and/or functionality, throughout the project lifecycle, to capture business and process workflows, facilitate groups to gather information and carry out one-to-one interviews, design and execute test scenarios and test scripts, to review and provide functional systems requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Liaise extensively with external or internal clients
Analyse clients’ existing systems and business models
Map And document interfaces between legacy and new systems
Understand software development lifecycle
Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs
Identify options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability
Conduct requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems
Documents descriptions of the data to be entered into the system
Document descriptions of operations performed by each screen and interface
Document descriptions of workflow performed by the system
Document descriptions of system reports or other outputs
Define who can enter data into the system
Define how the system should meet applicable regulatory requirements Produce project feasibility and costings report
Present proposals to clients Work closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
Ensure that budgets are adhered to and deadlines met
Draw up, supervising and documenting testing schedule for complete system
Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration
Plan and work flexibly to deadlines
Support users on change control and system updates
Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
Keep up-to-date with technical and industry developments
Qualifications and Experience
B.Sc degree in Computer Science, an engineering discipline or equivalent
Working knowledge of PRINCE2 methodology
Minimum of 5 years relevant IT experience – ie process/business analysis Relevant professional qualifications(s) will be added advantage.
Functional Competencies:
Analytical Thinking
Data Gathering and Analysis
People Management
Presentation
Project Management
Behavioural Competencies:
Attention to Detail
Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)
Planning and Organizing
Professionalism
go to method of application »
Project Management Analyst
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Project Management
Division: Shared Services Division
Department: Technology Services Department
Report to: Team Lead, IT Project Management & Delivery
Grade: Executive Assistant – Officer
Estimated Date of Resumption: Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Job Summary
The aim of this role is to support the Project Management Team by monitoring project lifecycles, tracking status of project deliverables and conducting post project reviews.
The job holder will be required to have experience in managing small projects, exposure to the end to end project lifecycle, or managing substantial parts of the project lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities
Works with the Team Lead, Project Management Office to identify and make recommendations to Executive management on short, medium and long term projects to achieve strategic objectives
Monitors and revises project plans, and escalates issues and or risks as they arise in line with agreed criteria Manages the project planning, budgeting, and resource identification process as needed
Determines the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.,) required to complete projects Ensures optimal allocation and use of resources – labour, materials and equipment and liaises with Procurement to ensure resource acquisition at the most favourable terms.
Prepares a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project Liaises with the Team Lead, Project Management Office to develop, agree project objectives, performance requirements and identifies project participants for approved projects
Maintains strict adherence to the budgetary guidelines, quality and safety standards Co-coordinates the efforts of all third-parties involved in the project lifecycle
Develops project templates to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured, and ensures all financial records are up to date
Produces weekly reports dashboards for the Team Lead, showing progress against outstanding milestones, status, resource requirements, issues, risks and dependencies, organize complex information
Develops project status reports for management and funders, and liaises with the Strategy team to develop reporting dashboards, as may be required
Consolidates project reports from key stakeholders for monthly reviews.
Performs regular assessments of projects with departmental heads and project managers to ensure project management standards are followed when supervising projects.
Ensures that project deliverables are completed on time, within budget and at the required level of quality.
Functional Competencies
Analytical Thinking
Business Process Audit
Data Gathering and Analysis
Emerging Technologies
Innovative
Microsoft Office Packages
Operational Risk Management
Presentation
Project Management
Negotiation
Behavioural Competencies:
Collaboration
Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)
Initiative
Inter-Personal Relations
Problem Solving
Planning and Organizing
Professionalism.
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or other Sciences, an engineering discipline or equivalent
Minimum of 3 years relevant project management experience
Relevant professional qualification e.g. Project Management Professional (PMP) or Prince II.
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
Leave a Reply