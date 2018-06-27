Job Vacancies at The Nigerian Stock Exchange – Apply Now

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Functional Business AnalystJob Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Division: Shared Services Division

Department: Technology Services Department

Report to: Team Lead, IT Project Management & Delivery

Grade: Executive Assistant – Officer

Estimated Date of Resumption: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Job Summary

The post holder will also be expected to provide the link between the end-user and business team and any third party regarding requirements and/or functionality, throughout the project lifecycle, to capture business and process workflows, facilitate groups to gather information and carry out one-to-one interviews, design and execute test scenarios and test scripts, to review and provide functional systems requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Liaise extensively with external or internal clients

Analyse clients’ existing systems and business models

Map And document interfaces between legacy and new systems

Understand software development lifecycle

Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs

Identify options for potential solutions and assessing them for both technical and business suitability

Conduct requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems

Documents descriptions of the data to be entered into the system

Document descriptions of operations performed by each screen and interface

Document descriptions of workflow performed by the system

Document descriptions of system reports or other outputs

Define who can enter data into the system

Define how the system should meet applicable regulatory requirements Produce project feasibility and costings report

Present proposals to clients Work closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Ensure that budgets are adhered to and deadlines met

Draw up, supervising and documenting testing schedule for complete system

Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration

Plan and work flexibly to deadlines

Support users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

Keep up-to-date with technical and industry developments

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc degree in Computer Science, an engineering discipline or equivalent

Working knowledge of PRINCE2 methodology

Minimum of 5 years relevant IT experience – ie process/business analysis Relevant professional qualifications(s) will be added advantage.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Data Gathering and Analysis

People Management

Presentation

Project Management

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Planning and Organizing

Professionalism

Project Management Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Project Management

Division: Shared Services Division

Department: Technology Services Department

Report to: Team Lead, IT Project Management & Delivery

Grade: Executive Assistant – Officer

Estimated Date of Resumption: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Job Summary

The aim of this role is to support the Project Management Team by monitoring project lifecycles, tracking status of project deliverables and conducting post project reviews.

The job holder will be required to have experience in managing small projects, exposure to the end to end project lifecycle, or managing substantial parts of the project lifecycle.

Key Responsibilities

Works with the Team Lead, Project Management Office to identify and make recommendations to Executive management on short, medium and long term projects to achieve strategic objectives

Monitors and revises project plans, and escalates issues and or risks as they arise in line with agreed criteria Manages the project planning, budgeting, and resource identification process as needed

Determines the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.,) required to complete projects Ensures optimal allocation and use of resources – labour, materials and equipment and liaises with Procurement to ensure resource acquisition at the most favourable terms.

Prepares a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project Liaises with the Team Lead, Project Management Office to develop, agree project objectives, performance requirements and identifies project participants for approved projects

Maintains strict adherence to the budgetary guidelines, quality and safety standards Co-coordinates the efforts of all third-parties involved in the project lifecycle

Develops project templates to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured, and ensures all financial records are up to date

Produces weekly reports dashboards for the Team Lead, showing progress against outstanding milestones, status, resource requirements, issues, risks and dependencies, organize complex information

Develops project status reports for management and funders, and liaises with the Strategy team to develop reporting dashboards, as may be required

Consolidates project reports from key stakeholders for monthly reviews.

Performs regular assessments of projects with departmental heads and project managers to ensure project management standards are followed when supervising projects.

Ensures that project deliverables are completed on time, within budget and at the required level of quality.

Functional Competencies

Analytical Thinking

Business Process Audit

Data Gathering and Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Innovative

Microsoft Office Packages

Operational Risk Management

Presentation

Project Management

Negotiation

Behavioural Competencies:

Collaboration

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Initiative

Inter-Personal Relations

Problem Solving

Planning and Organizing

Professionalism.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or other Sciences, an engineering discipline or equivalent

Minimum of 3 years relevant project management experience

Relevant professional qualification e.g. Project Management Professional (PMP) or Prince II.

