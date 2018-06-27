Investment in Nigeria’s oil sector hits $3.6bn

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has stated that investment in Nigeria’s oil sector has hit $3.6 billion.Addressing stakeholders at the 7th International Seminar of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, Baru stated that “We have had about $3.6billion in investment so far. The PIB is undergoing serious legislative process. We segmented it into four and one has been passed. The downstream holds the future. We are looking at revamping our refineries and calling on investors to come and establish refineries. We are also looking at job creation across the entire value-chain.”

Baru also observed that investment in the oil industry had become imperative in the wake of recent turbulence experienced in oil price cycle, supply driven glut in the oil market, world economic growth, uncertainties regarding oil’s future, as well as the fiscal imbalance experienced by OPEC member nations.

According to him, these challenges have also created new wave of opportunities for the corporation because oil is expected to remain the dominant fuel in the energy mix, contributing between 52-53 per cent of the global energy requirement over the next 15 years.

He said NNPC recognised the challenge as well as the opportunity presented by oil demand growth, particularly as an exporter experiencing a surge in local demand.

“The balance of objectives requires that we undertake a paradigm shift in our business model to ensure that we attract capital and sustain flow of investment. It has also placed a burden for change towards broadening the base of investment sources outside traditional government funding,” Baru averred.

He assured the NNPC was working hard to keep the sanctity of all contracts so that investors are given the right framework to operate.

Some of the measures taken to attract investments, Baru noted, include settling all outstanding cash call arrears amounting to $5billion dollars, a development that has restored confidence in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Others, he said, were the execution of $1billion contractor financing deal with Schlumberger for the development of oil fields in the Niger Delta; aggressive investment in infrastructure; tripling of domestic gas supply from 500mmscf/d in 2010 to about 1500mmscf/d currently, as well as completion and commissioning of 600km of new gas pipelines.

“The recently sanctioned $2.8 billion, 614Km Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project is a demonstration of commitment to investing in local gas development,” he stated.

