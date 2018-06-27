Investment Banker at AT&A Group Limited – Apply Here
AT&A Group Limited offers Investment, Properties & Retail Management Services, we are recruiting suitable and qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Investment Banker
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience 6 – 8 years
Location Lagos
Job Field BankingJob Summary
The main role of the Investment Banker is to advise companies, institutions and governments on how to achieve their financial goals and implement long and short-term financial plans.
He/She also helps clients raise money in the capital markets, assists with mergers and acquisitions; buys and sells financial products for corporate and government clients.
Roles
Develop and maintain a corporate, individual, and government client base
Research, analyze, and interpret financial information and market trends
Raise capital by issuing securities, whether debt or equity
Develop financial models to analyze deals and offers to determine viability and profitability
Offer expert advice on investment tactics and methods
Secure and arranges merger and acquisitions on behalf of clients
Buy and sell investments, stocks, and trusts on behalf of clients
Develop thorough knowledge of regulatory and legal issues in the financial industry
Assists clients with restructuring large debt obligations by negotiating agreements with financial institutions and government agencies
Identifies innovative business opportunities to help clients expand and grow
Guide clients through expansion of corporate or personal enterprise to maximize profits
Work with clients to determine amounts of capital needed to meet business goals, and identifies markets or products from which to raise capital
Prepare legal and financial documents to complete purchases, investments, and acquisitions
Consults with lawyers and other financial experts as necessary to ensure legality and the best possible outcome for new deals
Works extremely long hours during busy seasons and as work demands
Requirements, Education, Knowledge & Skills
The Investment Banker must possess a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of second class lower award from an accredited institution in Finance, Accounting / Business Administration and Economics.
An MBA / Master’s degree in Finance / Accounting or a professional certification in accounting (ACCA) or CFA would be an added advantage.
Experience:
The Investment Banker must be a seasoned and experienced individual with a minimum of 6-8 years in investment banking or other related experience typically gained from Investment Banks.
Experience must span corporate finance, debt capital markets and equity capital markets.
Knowledge:
Knowledge of financial markets
Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues
Commercial awareness
An in-depth understanding of different economic sectors.
Skills:
Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills
Impeccable quantitative skills
Excellent team work and team leadership skills
Project and time management ability
Analytical Skills
Highly skilled in research and statistics
Critical Thinking
Decision Making
Problem Solving
Interpersonal Skills
Organizational skills
Attention to Detail,
Ability to multitask
Ability to working under pressure
Persuasive
Key Competencies:
He / She must be an aggressive sales person
Able to work in a fast-paced, team-based environment with minimal supervision
Working knowledge of deal structuring and closing
Ability to create effective, committed teams and able to inspire high performance
Strong communication and networking skills.
Impeccable research, quantitative and analytical skills, especially in explaining market events.
Proven proficiency in Microsoft Office products, especially Microsoft Excel .
Ability to organize and track overlapping tasks and assignments, with frequent priority changes.
Strong financial modeling skills.
Ability to perform on the spot valuations
Ethical
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@atandagroup.com
