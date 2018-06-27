Investment Banker at AT&A Group Limited – Apply Here

AT&A Group Limited offers Investment, Properties & Retail Management Services, we are recruiting suitable and qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Investment Banker

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 6 – 8 years

Location Lagos

Job Field BankingJob Summary

The main role of the Investment Banker is to advise companies, institutions and governments on how to achieve their financial goals and implement long and short-term financial plans.

He/She also helps clients raise money in the capital markets, assists with mergers and acquisitions; buys and sells financial products for corporate and government clients.

Roles

Develop and maintain a corporate, individual, and government client base

Research, analyze, and interpret financial information and market trends

Raise capital by issuing securities, whether debt or equity

Develop financial models to analyze deals and offers to determine viability and profitability

Offer expert advice on investment tactics and methods

Secure and arranges merger and acquisitions on behalf of clients

Buy and sell investments, stocks, and trusts on behalf of clients

Develop thorough knowledge of regulatory and legal issues in the financial industry

Assists clients with restructuring large debt obligations by negotiating agreements with financial institutions and government agencies

Identifies innovative business opportunities to help clients expand and grow

Guide clients through expansion of corporate or personal enterprise to maximize profits

Work with clients to determine amounts of capital needed to meet business goals, and identifies markets or products from which to raise capital

Prepare legal and financial documents to complete purchases, investments, and acquisitions

Consults with lawyers and other financial experts as necessary to ensure legality and the best possible outcome for new deals

Works extremely long hours during busy seasons and as work demands

Requirements, Education, Knowledge & Skills

The Investment Banker must possess a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of second class lower award from an accredited institution in Finance, Accounting / Business Administration and Economics.

An MBA / Master’s degree in Finance / Accounting or a professional certification in accounting (ACCA) or CFA would be an added advantage.

Experience:

The Investment Banker must be a seasoned and experienced individual with a minimum of 6-8 years in investment banking or other related experience typically gained from Investment Banks.

Experience must span corporate finance, debt capital markets and equity capital markets.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of financial markets

Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues

Commercial awareness

An in-depth understanding of different economic sectors.

Skills:

Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Impeccable quantitative skills

Excellent team work and team leadership skills

Project and time management ability

Analytical Skills

Highly skilled in research and statistics

Critical Thinking

Decision Making

Problem Solving

Interpersonal Skills

Organizational skills

Attention to Detail,

Ability to multitask

Ability to working under pressure

Persuasive

Key Competencies:

He / She must be an aggressive sales person

Able to work in a fast-paced, team-based environment with minimal supervision

Working knowledge of deal structuring and closing

Ability to create effective, committed teams and able to inspire high performance

Strong communication and networking skills.

Impeccable research, quantitative and analytical skills, especially in explaining market events.

Proven proficiency in Microsoft Office products, especially Microsoft Excel .

Ability to organize and track overlapping tasks and assignments, with frequent priority changes.

Strong financial modeling skills.

Ability to perform on the spot valuations

Ethical

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@atandagroup.com

