Information Technology Jobs at AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited – Apply Here

AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited is a member of an international network of Microfinance Banks under Access Holding Microfinance AG(www.accessholding.com), with its Head office in Berlin, Germany.

The Group provides world class banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises and private individuals in Africa and Asia. It has been spreading out to other countries across the globe rapidly.Senior Software Developer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Ref Code: SSD/IT/JUN/2018

Main Responsibilities and Tasks

Establish architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing software systems

Demonstrates critical understanding of technical architecture, data architecture, infrastructure, and IT operations

Identify the appropriate software architecture based on the requirements and design elements contained in a system specification.

Record software architecture in a software architecture document using use cases and the Unified Modelling Language (UML).

Maintain and evolve software architecture documents based on evolving system requirements and industry trends and technologies.

Analyze risk and report problems in meeting system requirements.

Provide supporting information to the engineers to aid in the creation of a system specification.

Assist Software Designer/Implementers with the creation of detailed software design specifications

Develop architectural solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle

Update knowledge by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications

Develop tactical tool in order to streamline or bring more efficiency within processes

Support operations teams to ensure that our business services are performing optimally.

Ensure system integrity, availability and confidentiality of all in-house solutions

Deliver enterprise architecture that ensures business continuity of bank operations

Be a key player in business process re-engineering within the department

Design innovative solutions to real market problems.

Work closely with product and marketing managers, user interaction designers, and other software engineers to develop new product offerings and improve existing ones

Necessary Experience, skills and Knowledge

Minimum B.Sc / HND in Computer Science, Software engineering or related discipline with cognate experience

At least four years of professional experience in a similar role and operational environment

At least two years of UML experience (Unified Modeling Language)

Good knowledge of Object-oriented Programming languages and relational database

Experience in API development, mobile development and object-oriented programming

Knowledge of Web Interfaces and PHP, JavaScript, HTML5, ASP.NET, Java, SOA

Knowledge of Software Development Process, Software Requirements, Software Design, Software Debugging, Software/System Documentation, Software Testing

Must be organized, have an eye for detail, and be able to put ideas into a tangible form

Ability to prioritize and manage work to critical project timelines in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to develop new approaches to complex design problems

Experience in implementing operational automation

Documentation skills for operational processes and procedures

Ability to efficiently work with multiple developer teams

Reliable team player with effective written and verbal communication skills

Analytical & problem-solving skills and process-oriented approach to work

Self-starter, self-managed, and able to work under stress to meet deadlines

Collaborative, consultative and customer-oriented approach

Fluent English, both in writing and orally

A TOGAF certification (or equivalent certificate) would be an asset.

go to method of application »

Junior Software Developer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 year

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

REFCODE: JSD/IT/JUN/2018

Main Task & Responsibilities

Develop software solutions according to the functional and technical specifications; following the software development lifecycle

Update knowledge by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications

Team player in the local solution development

Necessary Experience, Skills and Knowledge

Minimum B.Sc / HND in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related discipline with cognate experience

At least one year of professional experience in a similar role and operational environment

Knowledge of Programming languages (PHP, JavaScript, HTML5, ASP.NET, Java) and relational database (MS SQL)

Experience in web development, mobile development and object-oriented programming

Analytical and problem solving skills and process-oriented approach to work

Collaborative, consultative and customer-oriented approach

Fluent English, both in writing and orally

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)