Information Technology Jobs at AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited – Apply Here
AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited is a member of an international network of Microfinance Banks under Access Holding Microfinance AG(www.accessholding.com), with its Head office in Berlin, Germany.
The Group provides world class banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises and private individuals in Africa and Asia. It has been spreading out to other countries across the globe rapidly.Senior Software Developer
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Ref Code: SSD/IT/JUN/2018
Main Responsibilities and Tasks
Establish architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility, functionality, and integration with existing software systems
Demonstrates critical understanding of technical architecture, data architecture, infrastructure, and IT operations
Identify the appropriate software architecture based on the requirements and design elements contained in a system specification.
Record software architecture in a software architecture document using use cases and the Unified Modelling Language (UML).
Maintain and evolve software architecture documents based on evolving system requirements and industry trends and technologies.
Analyze risk and report problems in meeting system requirements.
Provide supporting information to the engineers to aid in the creation of a system specification.
Assist Software Designer/Implementers with the creation of detailed software design specifications
Develop architectural solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle
Update knowledge by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications
Develop tactical tool in order to streamline or bring more efficiency within processes
Support operations teams to ensure that our business services are performing optimally.
Ensure system integrity, availability and confidentiality of all in-house solutions
Deliver enterprise architecture that ensures business continuity of bank operations
Be a key player in business process re-engineering within the department
Design innovative solutions to real market problems.
Work closely with product and marketing managers, user interaction designers, and other software engineers to develop new product offerings and improve existing ones
Necessary Experience, skills and Knowledge
Minimum B.Sc / HND in Computer Science, Software engineering or related discipline with cognate experience
At least four years of professional experience in a similar role and operational environment
At least two years of UML experience (Unified Modeling Language)
Good knowledge of Object-oriented Programming languages and relational database
Experience in API development, mobile development and object-oriented programming
Knowledge of Web Interfaces and PHP, JavaScript, HTML5, ASP.NET, Java, SOA
Knowledge of Software Development Process, Software Requirements, Software Design, Software Debugging, Software/System Documentation, Software Testing
Must be organized, have an eye for detail, and be able to put ideas into a tangible form
Ability to prioritize and manage work to critical project timelines in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to develop new approaches to complex design problems
Experience in implementing operational automation
Documentation skills for operational processes and procedures
Ability to efficiently work with multiple developer teams
Reliable team player with effective written and verbal communication skills
Analytical & problem-solving skills and process-oriented approach to work
Self-starter, self-managed, and able to work under stress to meet deadlines
Collaborative, consultative and customer-oriented approach
Fluent English, both in writing and orally
A TOGAF certification (or equivalent certificate) would be an asset.
Junior Software Developer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 year
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
REFCODE: JSD/IT/JUN/2018
Main Task & Responsibilities
Develop software solutions according to the functional and technical specifications; following the software development lifecycle
Update knowledge by studying state-of-the-art development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications
Team player in the local solution development
Necessary Experience, Skills and Knowledge
Minimum B.Sc / HND in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related discipline with cognate experience
At least one year of professional experience in a similar role and operational environment
Knowledge of Programming languages (PHP, JavaScript, HTML5, ASP.NET, Java) and relational database (MS SQL)
Experience in web development, mobile development and object-oriented programming
Analytical and problem solving skills and process-oriented approach to work
Collaborative, consultative and customer-oriented approach
Fluent English, both in writing and orally
Method of Application
