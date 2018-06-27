Human Resources & Admin Manager at PayOne Nigeria – Apply Here

PayOne is a private limited liability company incorporated in Nigeria, and is focused on packaging and distributing financial services turnkey solutions in the Nigerian market, and thereafter into planned new subsidiaries across Africa.

Licensed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) with responsibility to deploy, support, maintain and repair PoS devices for all the acquiring banks in Nigeria.Human Resources & Admin Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Administration / Secretarial Human Resources / HR

Qualification

B.Sc or equivalent in related field required.

Membership of CIPM/CIPD or relevant professional bodies.

7 years cognate experience.

Basic ICT skills – (able to use Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Excellent verbal and written communication and decision making skills

Proven track record of progressive human resource experience

Exemplary customer service skills

Good presentation, communication and interpersonal skills

Recruitment skills.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CVs to: olanrewaju.a@payoneng.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

