Check out Top smartphones that cost about N100,000

Most people in Nigeria hardly buy smartphones that are over N100,000. That price, can literally buy many phones. However, to many, cost does not matter if the phones can give true value for money. For the heavy phone user, these phones have more than everything you would probably need. Depending on what you are looking for, from bigger battery capacity to RAM size, Internal storage space or Camera, there are phones that spot them all in one. Vanguard Mobile Market presents four smartphones you can choose from.TECNO Phantom 6 Plus (N105,000)

The Tecno Phantom 6 Plus, Tecno’s flagship phone, is a powerhouse in itself. With a groundbreaking design, new camera technology and better ways to unlock your phone, the Phantom 6 is everything you’ve imagined and more. Tecno Phantom 6 Plus was painstakingly treated through 32 processes and handcrafted in 2,880 minutes to give it 98.1% metal ratio for strength and durability.

The camera is accompanied by a true tone dual flash to give you a wonderful photography experience. Whether you want to use your phone for business or pleasure, fingerprint & eye scanner offer you maximum protection. A large non-removable 4050mAh battery lets you enjoy this phone for a long time before you exhaust the charge.

Gionee A1 (N95,500)

Released in April 2017, the Gionee A1 is a mid-range smartphone targeted at users who love taking a lot of selfies – talk about Instagram addicts. Gionee A1 parades a premium, solid design, robust front-facing camera with selfie flash and long-lasting battery, amongst other impressive features.

The Gionee A1 is such a beautiful device and powerful as well. It is powered by a 4010mAh battery, has 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. At the back, it sports 13MP camera, while at the front there’s a 16MP selfie camera.

Infinix Zero 4 Plus (N91,550)

Infinix Zero 4 Plus is a massive upgrade to the Zero3 not just in size. The smartphone offers a more powerful processor and the rear camera has been upgraded with Optical Image Stabilisation. It packs 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and 4000mAh battery.Infinix Zero 4 Plus boasts of good battery performance with the manufacturer claiming up to 34 hours talktime. The camera offers a wide-angle lens for better selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (N99,000)

Whether your taste is bold or classic, you can take your pick of stylish colors on the Galaxy A8. And with the smooth curves creating a comfortable, ergonomic grip, it’s a beautiful phone you won’t want to put down.

The biggest display for Galaxy A phones to date, it offers a wide horizontal view, providing a stunning cinematic experience. The Samsung Galaxy A8 boasts a massive 5.7-inch Full HD AMOLED Screen and is loaded with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM for seamless multitasking.

