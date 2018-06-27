9Mobile Reintroduces Time Based Unlimited Data Plans : Goes For as Low as N50 Only

Friends , 9Mobile Nigeria recently reintroduced their time based data bundle plans and you can subscribe for data with as low as N50. The data can be to download many files within a particular time frame.

To access to 9Mobile’s Time Based plans start by downloading an app called BlazeOn.

(According to 9Mobile)9MOBILE BLAZEON DATA PLANS

With this data plan you get 10min for N50, 15min for N70, 30min for N120 , 1hour for N200. Within the jurisdiction of this usage, you can download unlimited until your time expires.

HOW TO ACTIVATE IT

Download BlazeOn App from google playstore or download BlazeOn apk here

Set up the app and you are good to go.

DISCOVER HOW TO GET FREE 200MB ON 9MOBILE BLAZEON

After downloading the app, register and send “BLAZEON” to “229” (without the quote) and you should get your free 200mb.

Friend it’s advisable to use this plan, if you have a good 9mobile network coverage in the area you reside ;

