Worldlabs Elevating Ideas Competition (To Win £50,000) – Apply Here

Got a bright idea? WorldLabs can help you elevate it with £50,000!

Worldlabs’ mission is to help ideas develop and grow by providing the funding, tools and connections needed to thrive. They give you the ability to showcase your idea, find valuable collaborators and gather the supporters you need to elevate your project to the next level.

Too many promising entrepreneurial projects fall by the wayside due to lack of resources, help or funding. This is why they created the Elevating Ideas Competition: to give you the ability to showcase your idea, find valuable collaborators and gather the supporters you need to elevate your project to the next level.

No idea is too big or too small.

Projects can come from any field, and will not be judged based on your level of professional or entrepreneurial experience.

Their award of £50,000 is designed to give your early-stage entrepreneurial venture an instrumental boost

They reward innovative and scalable ideas with great potential.

About the Elevating Ideas London 2018

With 600+ entrepreneurs and investors attending, and over 50+ startups exhibiting, ‘Elevating Ideas London 2018’ is the place to be! On October 6th, you will have the chance to meet the people behind the competition. WorldLabs will select and invite the 10 shortlisted teams to London (all expenses covered) to pitch in front of a live audience and judges for the start up event of the year tailored to entrepreneurs. The day will culminate with the announcement of the Elevating Ideas Competition Winner.

As an attendee, you will meet like-minded individuals, and take part in co-founder and investor networking activities to help you make meaningful connections. A hub of fellow entrepreneurs, advisors and investors will be coming together to share their expertise and celebrate the best ‘Elevating Ideas’ ventures.

Award and Benefits

The ‘Elevating Ideas’ winner will be awarded £50,000 and receive the exposure, tools and network that come with it. But you don’t need to be awarded the first prize to be a winner. There are benefits in the ‘Elevating Ideas’ competition for all participants.

Publicity: Your project will get a publicity boost on WorldLabs and across all other media channels.

Collaboration: Find your ideal collaborator by using the Connect and Team Up features.

Advancement: Establishing your idea on Worldlabs will help your venture grow beyond the duration of this competition and give you exposure to partners and investors. We support entrepreneurial growth during and beyond the competition.Elevating Ideas will kickstart your entrepreneurial journey.

Eligibility

They accept applications from candidates worldwide, regardless of the type of idea and the professional/educational background of the applicant.

For your project to be considered for the 2018 Elevating Ideas Competition, you must:

Submit a completed application

Be 18+ years old

Have at least one representative of your team available to travel to London for ‘Elevating Ideas London 2018’, 6th of October 2018. Travel expenses for one member of your team will be covered by WorldLabs.

Judging criteria

Applications (project, video pitch and questionnaire) will be judged on the following criteria:

20% Clarity. Submissions should clearly describe the envisioned product or service. The benefits, as well as the technical details, of the idea should be emphasized. You may use images and videos in your Project to supplement your descriptions.

30% Innovation. Submissions should clearly state what is innovative and unique about the envisioned product or service.

40% Feasibility & Scalability. The ideas should be realistic, viable and scalable. Users should clarify the current state of the product/service idea, and outline the necessary research and development required for the next stage of commercialisation.

10% Engagement. They believe that digital proactivity reflects commitment to developing your idea through the use of the platform’s tools. Therefore, projects will be partly judged according to the number of connections, likes and followers they receive during the competition period. They encourage regular posts, sharing and showcasing of the idea.

Application

To be considered for the Elevating Ideas Competition, you must:

STEP 1 – Sign up

STEP 2 – Create a project and apply by answering the questionnaire

STEP 3 – Upload a 60-second video pitch to your project to complete your application

STEP 4 – Connect and engage with the relevant people that can help you grow your idea Click here to apply. Deadline: September 3, 2018 For more information, visit WorldLabs

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)