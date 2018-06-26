Nigeria’s First Oil & Gas Training, Research Centre Opens In Uyo – Photo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has commended Halliburton for partnering with the state for its training and research programmes in the oil and gas sector.

Gov. Emmanuel who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem,during the inauguration ceremony of the Akwa Ibom Oil and Gas Training and Research Centre at the Ibom E-Library on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction that the programme was in line with his job creation and wealth creation as hinged in his 5-point agenda.Mr Emmanuel said he is committed to taking the youths off the streets by equipping them with the necessary tools in the market place, to develop expertise locally and increase the rapid response preparedness to develop the critical mass of manpower in order to work and drive the economy.

“This facility is a great addition to our region and will help boost our state’s revenue and tourism potentials because oil companies can now train their employees within Nigeria rather than sending them out of the country for the latest education in oil and gas development.”

In his welcome address, the Area Vice President/Managing Director of Halliburton Nigeria, Mr Henry Oki, thanked the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for his support and partnership to set up the first of its kind research and training hub in Nigeria.

He expressed delight for the collaboration with the State government, stating that Halliburton has been working alongside the Akwa Ibom State Government to inaugurate and open Nigeria’s first oil and gas training centre.

“With this facility, Akwa Ibom State, which is Nigeria’s largest crude oil producer, can provide a robust range of oil and gas development courses to local students and employees. We believe Nigeria has great oil and gas potential, and the country will play a key role in the global energy industry within the next decade.”

According to him the Akwa Ibom Oil and Gas Training and Research centre is expected to support more than 3000 students annually and will offer more than 50 courses in oil and gas development, and will provide courses in field development, drilling and completions engineering, well intervention solutions and digital technologies to local energy employees and students, as well as offer the training curriculum, instructors, software, workstations and tools to be used in the classroom.

The Group Managing Director, Hobark Group of Companies, Engr. Obi Okoroafor, in his goodwill message, said that Hobark is delighted to associate with a visionary leader like Governor Udom Emmanuel who is committed to developing human capacity.

Chief Operating Officer, NNPC Upstream, Mr Bello Rabiu, in his opening remarks, lauded the Governor for the collaboration between the state government and Halliburton to build and foster human capacity development in the oil and gas sector.

Halliburton was founded in 1919, and has approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in approximately 70 countries. The company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

By Umoh-Obong Kingsley_

