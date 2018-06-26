itel Introduces Three Smartphones

Itel has unveiled its first three smartphones – itel P32, A32F and A15 – and they all run on the Android Oreo operating system (Go edition).

Itel, which is under TRANSSION Holdings, is a brand known for providing budget-friendly and user-friendly smartphones.During the unveiling of the products in Lagos, the firm said that itel was one of the first global mobile phone brands to partner Google on the Android Oreo project.

“itel P32, A32F and A15, which feature the new Android Oreo operating system (Go edition), will present a number of benefits to consumers, including a smooth and fast experience tailored to devices with 1GB of RAM,” it said in a statement.

“Other benefits are new and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition); and enhanced data efficiency,” the statement added.

The Group Vice President, TRANSSION, Arif Chowdhury, said, “We are delighted to launch the first batch of itel smartphones powered by the Android Oreo operating system. We believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionised human social life should belong to everyone.”

The Director, Product Management, Android, Sagar Kamdar, said, “Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimised to bring the magic of Google and Android to smartphones with limited memory and processing power.

“We are excited to see itel take the next step towards bringing computing to more people by launching Android Oreo (Go edition) phones.”

According to a statement from the company, the itel P32 comes with the 5.5-inches IPS 18:9 full screen display with a 5MP/5MP rear dual camera and dual flashlights.

“The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, powered by MT6580M Quad-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 4000mAh big battery with one charge for three days as well as a fingerprint sensor for easy access to the phone.

“itel A32F comes with 5.0-inches big display and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel and 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery.

“Especially, this device offers multi-functional fingerprint sensor at affordable price to allow users to program up to five fingerprints and quickly access to their favourite apps, calls, cameras with security,” the statement read.

It added, “itel A15 also comes with a 5.0-inch display screen and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel, and a 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery. The device will be available in three colours – midnight black, starry blue and rose gold.”

