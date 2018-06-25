Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC To Increase Price Of Data To 250MB For N1000

Earlier in May this year , there were reports that the prices for data bundles and calls will be increased if Section 24 of cybercrime 2015 Act is implemented.

Now, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) is preparing a data price list which will be released soon, as confirmed by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta.If the Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015 are eventually implemented, it won’t be funny at all because we’ll be paying upto 4 times more than what we’re paying now for monthly data.

We’ll likely be getting 250MB for N1000 with 30 days validity and 10MB data plan at N100 to last you for a day, while calls may be charged at 1naira/sec.

The new price may not correspond exactly with the one stated above, but what is sure is that it’ll increase and you shouldn’t expect anything cheaper than what you’re currently paying for data.

We’ve seen so many weird steps the government in some African countries use to regulate internet usage; like the Ugandans who pay tax of 200 shillings daily just to access social media , and many other crazy stuffs like that.

It seems Nigeria is also heading to that direction, and despite the recent complaints by subscribers that data bundles are expensive, the NCC wants to add salt to the wound by further increasing it. Professor Danbatta made the disclosure on Thursday during his induction as a Fellow of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Do you think this can work in Nigeria?? As for me, I’ll air out if it is been implemented.

