How to Check BVN on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat & Glo Network

Friends, Do you want to know how to check BVN on MTN, Airtel, Etisalat and Glo? This article provides a detailed guide that will help you to cope with this task easily.

Questions about the BVN check began to appear since the Central Bank established a single Biometric Identification System. Each person is assigned a unique 11-digit number necessary for the registration of clients of Nigerian banks. The number of your accounts does not matter. In any case, you will have to create only one BVN to which all financial records will be tied.How to check BVN?

11 digits is quite a long combination. It’s not a problem if you have forgotten your unique number. There is simple code to check BVN.

How to check BVN on MTN?

If you are subscribed to MTN, take a phone and type *565*0#.

After a short wait, BVN will appear on the mobile phone screen.

Note that such a service costs 10 Naira. So it is desirable to write down the BVN somewhere not to check it again and pay every time you perform a check.

How to check BVN on Glo?

If you are subscribed to Glo, first make sure that there are at least 10 Naira on your account. This commission will be charged for the BVN checking.

Text *565*0# on your phone.

Very soon NBV will appear on the screen.

How to check BVN on Airtel?

If you are subscribed to Airtel, use the simple combination *565*0#.

As in the previous cases, the BVN will soon appear on the screen.

10 Naira will be debited from your account.

How to check BVN on Etisalat (9 Mobile)?

If you are subscribed to Etisalat (now it called 9 Mobile), there are also no difficulties. Type the usual combination *565*0#.

Wait until the BVN number appears on the phone screen.

Checking the balance, you will notice that 10 Naira were deducted from your account.

*565*0# code to check BVN number is suitable for clients of such Nigerian banks as GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Diamond Bank, First Bank, Union Bank, etc. unless otherwise specified in their rules.

The code is applicable for the most popular Nigerian operators, in particular, MTN, Etisalat, Airtel, and Glo. This is quite convenient to use the universal combination for all phone networks. You can write it down or just remember the code always to be able to check BVN.

Why is it beneficial to have BVN?

We should emphasize the following advantages of possessing BVN in Nigeria:

Your account is always protected from unauthorized intrusion.

The universal identifier is applicable to all Nigerian banks.

You protect yourself from fraud and identity theft.

Simplicity of using the code will allow you to quickly identify in any bank.

Banking transactions are orderly and performed without failures. Technical problems will not affect your credit history.

How to get BVN in Nigeria?

If you do not already have BVN but want to get it, just do the following:

Visit the branch of any bank where you have an account.

Tell the bank employee that you want to create your own BVN. He will help you to register.

Go through the procedure for collecting biometric data. This is a fairly fast process.

After completing the biometric capture, you will receive the Enrolment Ticket ID.

It is enough to wait only 48 hours. Very soon, BVN will be delivered to the phone number tied to your account.

If you have new accounts, come to the bank branch, inform the bank’s employee that you want to link BVN to a new account. In addition, it can be done remotely through the bank’s website. The features of the procedure may differ in different institutions but as a rule this is a very simple process.

We hope that this article was useful for you. Now you see that the check of the BVN through the phone does not imply any difficulties. Just use the convenient short code. Good luck!

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)