Get MTN 1.5GB data with Just N500 – See Activation Code Though, all Telecom companies are seeking for hike in tariff and looking for how to stop social media services in Nigeria but they still have to fight for subcribers. Nigerian network service providers keeps rolling out different promos in order to keep their loyal customers and to attract new ones. Hence, reason why we get series of promos data plans and call tariff.MTN has released a new one and I will show you how to activate MTN 1.2GB for N500 data plan usable on all Android devices, internet Dongles and Modem. See All our free browsing Cheat here

The limitation attached to this plan is that it’s a weekly data plan so it valid for just 7 days. Please follow the simple guid below which includes subscription code to subscribe to it. See All our free browsing Cheat here

“GOOD NEWS! YOU CAN STILL ENJOY MTN DOUBLE DATA ON EVERY DATA YOU BUY THIS MONTH. DIAL *131*103# TO GET 1000MB DATA + 250MB BONUS FOR N500. DATA IS VALID FOR 7DAYS”

Aside this offer, there are other double data

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)