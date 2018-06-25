Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To The Death Of D’banj’s Son, Daniel D’Third

Genevieve Nnaji Sends Out Heartfelt Condolence wishes to Dbanj and Family over the loss of their only little boy.

Following the death of Dbanj’s 13 months old son, Daniel the third, Many celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Adesua Etomi, BankyW, Wande coal, Dr Sid, Omawunmi, Davido have gone to their Instagram accounts to drop condolence messages.The little boy drowned in their home swimming pool this weekend while his father was out of the country. It is said that the mother left him with some adults that she expects to be able to take car of him. Unknowingly to her, the little boy already found his way into the pool. By the time he was rushed to the clinic, he was already confirmed dead.

This is really a sad time for Dbanj and his family. I pray God gives them the fortitude to bear the great loss. This is one thing nobody prays to ever experience.

