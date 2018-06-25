Easy Way to Share Data on Glo with Family and Friends

Friends, If you are still confused as to how to share data on Glo, from this article, you will find out everything you need to know. Glo has given its users the opportunity to transfer credit and data to their loved ones. Plus – the process is really easy.What is Glo?

Glo is a very popular telecommunications network with a high number of subscribers and users. You can find Glo users in such countries as Nigeria, Ghana, and the Benin Republic.

Apart from internet speed, this network also offers great rates and innovative technology to make life easier.

Glo data plans sharing

The Glo data plan will greatly simplify your life. You can choose to buy just one browsing modem for the whole family instead of buying a each for every single one. Once you share your data, your family and friends will automatically have access to your Internet plan.

Before choosing to share your data with others, you have to figure out what data plan you will be using. Each of them is associated with a unique code USSD. This code will be used subsequently to send data so pay attention to this detail.

How to share Glo data?

The process of sharing data on Glo is very simple, you just need to know the number of the person you are going to share with and the special code:

To share data just dial *127*01*[number of your friend or relative]#. You may also send “Share [number]” to 127. For example dial *127*01*0805XXXXXXX# or send Share 0805XXXXXXX to 127.

If you want to see the list of users with whom you currently share your plan dial *127*00#. You may also send “List” to 127.

If you wish to remove a person from your sharing list dial *127*02*[number of this person]#. You can also send “Remove [number]” to 127. Simple example: dial *127*01*0805XXXXXXX# or send Remove 0805XXXXXXX to 127.

Another convenient option is to visit hsi.glo.com on your mobile phone (take into account that you should use Glo SIM).

Additionally, you can also send data as ‘gift ‘ to your loved ones. The “Gift” option is designed come across as a surprise to the recipient.

Dial 127 * [USSD_Plan_Number] * [number of the person you would like to give the gift] #. You can also choose to send “Gift [number]” to 127 or visit hsi.glo.com using your mobile phone with Glo SIM.

Control of Glo data

If you want to check the state of your data plan, proceed to hsi.glo.com using your mobile phone with the Glo SIM.

You can also use the code *127*0# or SMS with word “info” to the number ‘127.’

As you can see, the process of sharing data with friends is quite easy. Just follow these few steps and you will be sharing data easily. Enjoy the unlimited perks and exciting offers provided by Glo.

