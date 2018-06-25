DBanj Son’s Death: See the Swimming Pool in D’banj’s Mansion that Caused It

D’Banj’s son Daniel Oyebanjo III died after he drowned in a swimming pool at the family residence in Ikoyi.

Here is a photo of D’Banj posing beside the swimming pool in his mansion. The customized swimming pool has D’banj’s signature DB logo engraved at the bottom. The music star had taken to his Instagram page on April 1st to post this photo of himself standing beside the pool.we cannot confirm right now if this is the same swimming pool where his son’s tragic death occurred.

See more photos from D’Banj‘s Ikoyi mansion:

