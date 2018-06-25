British Chevening Scholarships 2019-2020 – APPLY NOW

In order to receive a Chevening Award, all applicants must demonstrate that they have fulfilled the Chevening English language requirement by 12 July 2018. We advise all applicants to ensure they have fulfilled the English language requirement as early as possible by either:

Taking an English language test

Claiming an exemption based on the UKVI exempt categories

If you fail to demonstrate that you have met the required English language level by 12 July 2018 or fail to prove that you qualify for an exemption, your application will not be successful.

English language tests

You are free to take tests more than once in order to meet the Chevening English language requirement. Please note that Chevening does not pay for costs associated with English language testing. You are responsible for booking and paying for costs associated with these tests.

Chevening accepts English language tests from five providers:

Academic IELTS

Pearson PTE Academic

TOEFL iBT

C1 Advanced (formerly Cambridge English: Advanced [CAE])

Trinity ISE II (B2)

The English language test must be taken from one of these providers on or after 1 October 2016. If you do not already have an existing eligible test certificate, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have booked a test date so that you can obtain the required results.

Applicants are not permitted to take pre-sessional courses to fulfil the Chevening English language requirement. You will be required to take one of the approved English language tests unless you fall into one of the exempt categories.

Applicants are not permitted to enrol on pre-sessional courses to fulfil their university’s English language requirement or any other conditions of a university offer. Any offer from a university with a requirement to undertake a pre-sessional course will be considered conditional.

Chevening English language requirement: breakdown of scores

Academic IELTS Find a test centre Overall score of 6.5 with a minimum score in each component of: Listening 5.5 Reading 5.5 Speaking 5.5 Writing 5.5

Pearson PTE Academic Find a test centre Overall score of 58 with a minimum score in each component of: Listening 42 Reading 42 Speaking 42 Writing 42

TOEFL iBT Find a test centre Overall score of 79 with a minimum score in each component of: Listening 17 Reading 18 Speaking 20 Writing 17

C1 Advanced Find a test centre Overall score of 176 with a minimum score in each component of: Listening 162 Reading 162 Speaking 162 Writing 162

Trinity ISE II (B2) Find a test centre Overall pass and minimum pass in each skill across both modules: Listening 2 Reading 15 Speaking 8 Writing 14

In some countries, the availability of test centres is limited so we recommend you organise a test at the earliest opportunity. If there are no English language test centres in your country, you may be required to travel to a neighbouring country to take a test. Please see your country page for further guidance.

Please note that the turnaround time for English language tests varies:

IELTS results will be available in 13 days

PTE Academic results will be available in five business days

TOEFL results will be available approximately ten days

C1 Advanced results will be available in two weeks

Trinity results will be available in 14 days

English language test results are sometimes withheld or delayed due to standard auditing procedures carried out by the test provider. Please note that extensions to the 12 July deadline will not be granted in cases where results are withheld or delayed, and applicants should therefore ensure that they take their test well in advance of the deadline.

Remember to prepare for your English language test in advance. Tips on how to prepare for the tests and practice test papers are available on each of the test provider’s websites.

English language exemptions

Applicants who are nationals of one of the following countries are exempt from submitting an English language test for a Chevening Award.

Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America, and British Overseas Territories.

Applicants who have been awarded a bachelor’s degree or higher that was taught in full in a university located and accredited in one of the following countries are also exempt from submitting an English language test for a Chevening Scholarship*:

Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, and the United States of America.

*The exemption from the Chevening English language requirement will not be granted for distance learning courses or studying at the overseas campus of a university based in an exempt country. However, evidence of studying abroad in one of the exempt countries for at least one academic year as part of an accredited degree course will be granted the English language exemption.