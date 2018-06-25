British Chevening Scholarships 2019-2020 – APPLY NOW

June 25, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

Chevening Scholarships is a UK government scholarship which are awarded to international students  who demonstrate  leadership potential and who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers financial support to study for a master’s degree at any UK university and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 46,000 alumni.

Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships, leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime. You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of some 1,800 scholars who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

These scholarships represent a significant investment from the UK Government to develop the next cohort of global leaders.

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships – the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world

What You Need To Know About Chevening Scholarships

The programme creates a network of influencers and decision makers who have a lasting positive disposition towards the UK and its universities, and partnerships enable closer connections to be developed between the partner organisation, the FCO and this extensive Chevening Alumni network.

Level/ Field of Study: 

This scholarship is for international students pursuing their  Masters studies  in UK 

Host Nationality:

The Scholarship is hosted in UNITED KINGDOM UK

Eligible Nationality:

The Scholarship is designed for INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS. The Scholarship is designed Specifically for Applicants who have exceptional leadership and show great academic background.

Scholarship Benefits:

This a fully funded scholarship in which the recipient gets Up to £18,000

  • Tuition fees

  • living costs

  • travel costs

  • visa costs

  • contribution to health tests i.e. TB testing where required

Duration:

1 Year

Chevening Scholarship Eligibility

  • Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country

  • Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended

  • Have an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry to a postgraduate programme at a UK university. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK.

  • Have at least two years’ work experience Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 13 July 2018

  • Meet the Chevening English language requirement by 13 July 2018

How to Apply for Chevening Scholarship 

you can use the online platform. individuals who to apply for chevening scholarship can do so through the official chevening scholarship login portals listed below: where the can download chevening scholarship application form pdf.

Through the Chevening website – http://www.chevening.org/

webesite:https://www.dundee.ac.uk/study/scholarships/britishcheveningscholarships2017/

Chevening Scholarship 2019-2020 Deadline

Applications for most Chevening Awards closed on 7 November 2017 and will reopen in August 2018 for opportunities to study in the UK in 2019/2020.

OTHER INFORMATION YOU NEED

Required documents

If you applied before the deadline, but have not yet submitted your English language test results or your unconditional university offer, you must upload them to your application by 12 July 2018. Use the ‘upload application documents’ button above to upload them. Please note that only documents in PDF format can be uploaded and documents cannot be over 5MB in size.

If you are eventually conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you have submitted these documents in order to remain in the process.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE REQUIREMENT

In order to receive a Chevening Award, all applicants must demonstrate that they have fulfilled the Chevening English language requirement by 12 July 2018. We advise all applicants to ensure they have fulfilled the English language requirement as early as possible by either:

  • Taking an English language test
  • Claiming an exemption based on the UKVI exempt categories

If you fail to demonstrate that you have met the required English language level by 12 July 2018 or fail to prove that you qualify for an exemption, your application will not be successful.

English language tests

You are free to take tests more than once in order to meet the Chevening English language requirement. Please note that Chevening does not pay for costs associated with English language testing. You are responsible for booking and paying for costs associated with these tests.

Chevening accepts English language tests from five providers:

  • Academic IELTS
  • Pearson PTE Academic
  • TOEFL iBT
  • C1 Advanced (formerly Cambridge English: Advanced [CAE])
  • Trinity ISE II (B2)

The English language test must be taken from one of these providers on or after 1 October 2016. If you do not already have an existing eligible test certificate, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have booked a test date so that you can obtain the required results.

Applicants are not permitted to take pre-sessional courses to fulfil the Chevening English language requirement. You will be required to take one of the approved English language tests unless you fall into one of the exempt categories.

Applicants are not permitted to enrol on pre-sessional courses to fulfil their university’s English language requirement or any other conditions of a university offer. Any offer from a university with a requirement to undertake a pre-sessional course will be considered conditional.

Chevening English language requirement: breakdown of scores

Academic IELTS

 Find a test centre
Overall score of 6.5 with a minimum score in each component of:
Listening 5.5
Reading 5.5
Speaking 5.5
Writing 5.5

 

Pearson PTE Academic

 Find a test centre
Overall score of 58 with a minimum score in each component of:
Listening 42
Reading 42
Speaking 42
Writing 42

 

TOEFL iBT

 Find a test centre
Overall score of 79 with a minimum score in each component of:
Listening 17
Reading 18
Speaking 20
Writing 17

 

C1 Advanced

 Find a test centre
Overall score of 176 with a minimum score in each component of:
Listening 162
Reading 162
Speaking 162
Writing 162

 

Trinity ISE II (B2)

 Find a test centre
Overall pass and minimum pass in each skill across both modules:
Listening 2
Reading 15
Speaking 8
Writing 14

 

In some countries, the availability of test centres is limited so we recommend you organise a test at the earliest opportunity. If there are no English language test centres in your country, you may be required to travel to a neighbouring country to take a test. Please see your country page for further guidance.

Please note that the turnaround time for English language tests varies:

  • IELTS results will be available in 13 days
  • PTE Academic results will be available in five business days
  • TOEFL results will be available approximately ten days
  • C1 Advanced results will be available in two weeks
  • Trinity results will be available in 14 days

English language test results are sometimes withheld or delayed due to standard auditing procedures carried out by the test provider. Please note that extensions to the 12 July deadline will not be granted in cases where results are withheld or delayed, and applicants should therefore ensure that they take their test well in advance of the deadline.

Remember to prepare for your English language test in advance. Tips on how to prepare for the tests and practice test papers are available on each of the test provider’s websites.

English language exemptions

Applicants who are nationals of one of the following countries are exempt from submitting an English language test for a Chevening Award.

Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America, and British Overseas Territories.

Applicants who have been awarded a bachelor’s degree or higher that was taught in full in a university located and accredited in one of the following countries are also exempt from submitting an English language test for a Chevening Scholarship*:

Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, and the United States of America.

*The exemption from the Chevening English language requirement will not be granted for distance learning courses or studying at the overseas campus of a university based in an exempt country. However, evidence of studying abroad in one of the exempt countries for at least one academic year as part of an accredited degree course will be granted the English language exemption.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *