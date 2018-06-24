Vanier Canadian International Scholarships For Study In Canadian Universities 2018 – Apply Now

The Vanier Canadian International Scholarship Program is available for International students who wants to pursue a degree program at any Canadian Institution.

This scholarship program is taken at Canadian Universities with Vanier CGS allocation. Without exception, the Vanier CGS is tenable only at the eligible Canadian institution that submitted the nomination. Foreign citizens like Nigerians are eligible to be nominated for a Vanier CGS.Application Deadline: 31st October 2018

Eligible Countries: ALL

Type: PhD

Areas Of Research:

Health research

Natural sciences and/or engineering research

Social sciences and humanities research

Value Of Scholarships: The scholarships is worth $50,000 per year for three years

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

be nominated by only one Canadian university, which must have received a Vanier CGS allocation;

be pursuing their first doctoral degree (including joint undergraduate/graduate research program such as: MD/PhD, DVM/PhD, JD/PhD – if it has a demonstrated and significant research component). Note that only the PhD portion of a combined degree is eligible for funding;

not have completed no more than 20 months of doctoral studies as of May 1, 2019.

have achieved a first-class average, as determined by your university, in each of the last two years of full-time study or equivalent. Candidates are encouraged to contact the university for its definition of a first-class average.

have already received a doctoral-level scholarship or fellowship from CIHR , NSERC , or SSHRC to undertake or complete a doctoral degree.



Application Process: Interested applicants must be nominated by a Canadian Institution with a quota at which they want to study. Candidates cannot apply directly to the Vanier CGS program.

See How To Be Nominated Here

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information

