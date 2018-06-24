University Of Adelaide Matching Scholarships For International Students – Australia
Are you an International student who is willing to study in Australia?
The 2018 University of Adelaide Matching Scholarships (International) is a scholarship to undergraduate and postgraduate international students who hold a valid scholarship offer from another university but are still interested in considering the University of Adelaide as a potential study option.
Application Deadline: Scholarships are open throughout the yearEligible Countries: International except Australia and New Zealand
Type: Undergraduate & Post-Graduate
Value Of Scholarship: The scholarship offers a 15% reduction of the tuition fee for the minimum standard full-time duration of the scholar’s chosen undergraduate or postgraduate program.
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:
- Be a citizen of any country except Australia and New Zealand;
- Be a holder of a valid scholarship from another university to study in a similar field of study to the one the you intend to study at the University of Adelaide;
- Have a University of Adelaide offer of admission (full offer or conditional offer) as a full-fee-paying international student;
- Be a commencing international undergraduate and postgraduate coursework students in any discipline.
How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply