University Of Adelaide Matching Scholarships For International Students – Australia

The 2018 University of Adelaide Matching Scholarships (International) is a scholarship to undergraduate and postgraduate international students who hold a valid scholarship offer from another university but are still interested in considering the University of Adelaide as a potential study option.

Application Deadline: Scholarships are open throughout the yearEligible Countries: International except Australia and New Zealand

Type: Undergraduate & Post-Graduate

Value Of Scholarship: The scholarship offers a 15% reduction of the tuition fee for the minimum standard full-time duration of the scholar’s chosen undergraduate or postgraduate program.

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a citizen of any country except Australia and New Zealand;

Be a holder of a valid scholarship from another university to study in a similar field of study to the one the you intend to study at the University of Adelaide;

Have a University of Adelaide offer of admission (full offer or conditional offer) as a full-fee-paying international student;

Be a commencing international undergraduate and postgraduate coursework students in any discipline.

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

