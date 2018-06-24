UBA Introduces ‘Lounge Key’ Airport Program on Gold MasterCard

Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the re-introduction of its ‘Lounge Key’ programme at the airports.

This scheme allows holders of the UBA Gold MasterCard to have access to over 800 airport lounges around the world.In a notification to its customers, UBA, which is one of the top five banks in Nigeria, said every lounge visit attracts $27 and same per guest entry.

“We are pleased to inform you that Lounge Key, an airport lounge access program, is available on the UBA Gold MasterCard,” the notice, which was seen by Business Post, said.

“Lounge Key offers UBA Gold MasterCard cardholders access to over 800 airport lounges globally and does not require the use of priority pass,” the bank explained.

UBA said further in the notice that to enjoy the premium service, “Gold cardholders simply need to present their Gold MasterCard at the lounge entrance and quote ‘Loungekey’ to gain access to the lounge.”

“Every lounge visit attracts $27 and same per guest entry.

“Kindly visit https://www.loungekey.com/uba for more information on lounge benefits and listings.

“For further enquiries, please contact cards@ubagroup.com,” the lender said.

