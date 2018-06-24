School of Management Dubai MBA Scholarships at University of Bradford in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

The School of Management at University of Bradford is offering two £3000 scholarships for pursuing Executive MBA (Dubai). Students from all countries, who meet the criteria, are eligible.

The University of Bradford is a public, plate glass university located in the city of Bradford, West Yorkshire, England.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: August 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Executive MBA (Dubai).

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of business administration.

Scholarship Award: Scholarships are worth £3000 and are deducted from the tuition fees. Early course applications are advised due to limited availability.

Nationalities: Students from all countries, who meet the criteria, are eligible.

Number of Scholarships: There are two scholarships available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries, who meet the criteria, are eligible.

Entrance Requirements: To be considered for a scholarship please ensure your application for admission is submitted before 31st August. Applications for the course will stay open after this date but will not be considered for a scholarship.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

You do not need to make a separate application for the scholarship, you will be automatically considered for this award provided that you submit your application by 31 August.

