Sad News: D’banj Son Is Dead! Daniel D’Third Drowns In Swimming Pool – Photo

Sad news reaching us at Naijabizcom.com has it that Nigerian singer, D’banj has suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III with his wife Didi.

According to insiders, Daniel reportedly drowned in a pool yesterday. A quick check on D’banj’s Instagram page showed beautiful photos of his father and son moment with Daniel.While we still await a statement from the singer, it should be recalled that he held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.

